PF calls for the inclusion of André do Rap on Interpol’s wanted list – Selecção Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – Federal police have called for the name of 43-year-old André de Oliveira Macedo, known as André do Rap, to be placed on Interpol’s wanted list. He is appointed with one of the leaders of the CCP (First Capital Command) and is at large.

There is no confirmation that André do Rap has left the country, but the intelligence services of the FP and the state civilian police are considering this hypothesis.

The arrest warrant against André was issued by the federal justice of São Paulo, after Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF (Supreme Court of Justice), on Saturday (10) revoked the decision of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello who had determined the exit of André do Rap.

The drug dealer, however, left Presidente Venceslau (SP) prison through the front door in the morning. Fux’s decision was made on Saturday night. André do Rap has not been located since.

On Sunday, São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB) said that André do Rap was being followed by the police, had taken a plane and “now he’s already out of Brazil, of course”.

“Now the São Paulo police are mobilized to find André do Rap, who is now out of Brazil, of course. He did not go to Guarujá, as he promised the judge,” Doria said in a statement. interview with presenter José. Luiz Datena on Bandeirantes radio station.

“We watched, the São Paulo police watched. He went to Maringá, from Maringá he took a plane with the liberation permit, with the habeas corpus of Minister Marco Aurélio, and now he is either in Bolivia, or in Paraguay, a fugitive from the police, ”he said.

The trafficker had been in prison since the end of 2019 without a final conviction, which, for Marco Aurélio, exceeds the time limit provided for by Brazilian law.

To the authorities, the CCP chief informed an address in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, where he said he could be found if further contact was needed.

According to the government, however, the criminal was followed to Paraná, where he boarded a plane.

After André do Rap’s release, Fux suspended Marco Aurélio’s decision and ordered the criminal to return immediately to the São Paulo Interior Penitentiary.

The drug trafficker then became a fugitive, and is the target of a task force in the state of São Paulo announced by Doria.

Marco Aurélio justified his decision by saying that “he does not watch the coverage of the trial”, which he judges on the merits, whoever the applicant is.

Doria reacted in the radio interview.

“How do you do justice without knowing if you are evaluating a criminal, a murderer, a murderer or a bread thief in the bakery? How can a judge assess whether he has a fair and correct decision without knowing who is judging?”

The governor called the move disappointing and said he would count on help from Interpol, for which the drug trafficker is also wanted, to reach the criminal again.

During the night, the report revealed that the PF had initiated the search for the drug trafficker abroad.