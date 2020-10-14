The GNOME Shell team has announced the release of GNOME 3.38, which will bring several mother improvements and many other features

GNOME, GNU Network Object Model Environment, is a free desktop environment that aims to make the use of the GNU operating system, created by Richard Stallman in 1983 and managed by the GNU Project, accessible to a greater number of people. The GNOME interface is currently popular on GNU / Linux systems, including Ubuntu, but it also works on most UNIX-like systems. In addition, Mutter is a window manager that GNOME is based on. Here are the new features expected in GNOME 3.38.

Divis dial watch

According to Clutter, when it was an application toolkit, Clutter only had to process a single frame clock. Now that it is a composition toolkit, using a single frame clock has become a limiting aspect of Clutter as each monitor sometimes operates at different steps and times. In practice, this meant that in several monitor scenarios, the monitor with the slowest update rate limited the other monitors. This was fixed in GNOME 3.38.

Now the team said that a major operation on mother’s clutter fork allowed them to set up a new frame clock, and that each ClutterStageView now creates its own frame clock. This prevented the monitors from interfering with each other.

Bypass of the composer

The team reminded here that applications such as games, multimedia players, etc. allow operation in full screen mode. Ideally, when an application is in full-screen mode, it should be able to avoid creating the desktop unnecessarily when only the full-screen window of the client is visible. This is commonly known as bypass composer or undirected full screen mode. In GNOME 3.38, the team has now got Mutter to support composer bypassing where possible.

By bypassing the composer, the contents of the window are displayed directly on the screen without unnecessary composition. The results vary from hardware to hardware. In principle, however, this should reduce the CPU and GPU usage and thus improve performance.

Screen diffusion improvements

Another set of screen diffusion enhancements made their way to mother. In fact, the team believes screencasting is now working correctly, even in cases where an application bypasses the composer. In the latter cases, Mama copies the application’s content directly into the screencast stream. In addition, the windows broadcast has been the subject of a number of bug fixes and improvements. Finally, GNOME’s built-in screen recorder has been split into a separate service system to make the recording of your screen smoother.

Customizable application grid

Here the team notes that there has been a big change in GNOME 3.38: the ability to customize the application grid. This feature had long been a desire, but it required a number of under-the-hood tweaks and other changes to support it. Currently, you can create folders by dragging app icons on top of each other, moving apps in and out of folders, and repositioning apps on the grid. But that’s not all.

Small visual enhancements have also been made to the dialog boxes to reflect these new changes. The customizable app grid, while a feature in itself, is a necessary step in unlocking future design changes that we’ve been researching and exploring for a while, the team said.

Updates to the calendar menu

The calendar menu has also seen some visual improvements. Calendar events are now displayed below the actual calendar and sections are more visible. This menu has been further improved, but is queued for the next version.

Parental controls

Various desktop components, including the GNOME Shell, Settings, and more, can now optionally be integrated with the parental control service that is part of GNOME 3.38. This allows parents, guardians, supervisors, schools, etc. to restrict the applications that a particular user can access.

Other changes

The shutdown menu has been split and restart is now an entry, along with shutdown. The layout algorithm for the application grid has been rewritten and should improve the layout of symbols in various scenarios. The number of rows and columns is now set according to the screen size and available space, and the icons themselves zoom in and out accordingly. Finally, the number of symbols per page is set at 24 symbols. This limitation has been resolved as changing the number of icons per page can lose the customizations made to the application grid.

