WHO Deputy Director Says Brazil Will Not Have Mass Vaccination Until 2021

The deputy director stressed that “all is well”, it is possible to expect that there will be two or three vaccines approved against the virus by the end of next year (Photo: Arquivo / AT )

The deputy director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mariângela Simão, has said that Brazil will not carry out a mass vaccination against the new coronavirus in 2021.

“There will not be enough vaccine next year to immunize the entire population, so what the WHO advises is that there is a priority to immunize health professionals and people over 65 or who have an associated illness, “Mariângela told CNN Brazil.

Mariângela also stressed that “all is well”, it is possible to expect that there will be two or three vaccines approved against the virus by the end of next year.

“I would say 2022 is a year when we will have more vaccines because we have so many vaccines under development. It is likely that we will have other vaccines coming in next year that prove to be safe and effective,” he said. he stressed.

The WHO Deputy Director-General also said that at present it is not important to vaccinate an entire country, but to immunize those in need in all countries.