Microsoft supports the hardware of Windows 10 and AV1 and announces the requirements

Microsoft announces support for the AV1 codec through Windows 10. The announcement is not surprising. The company is a co-founder of the Alliance for Open Media (AOM).

The AOM can be translated into the Alliance for Open Media. The aim is to develop an open and free video format in order to be able to compete with H.265 / HEVC. The founders are Amazon, Cisco, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla Foundation and Netflix. Note that this alliance aims to avoid patent and licensing wars that slow down innovation. In March 2018, AOM released the Apache-licensed AV1 codec with elements from Daala, Thor and VP9.

This codec is a popular choice today due to its advancements. It promises a compression ratio that is on average 30-40% higher than VP9 and H.265 / HEVC and 50% higher than H.264.

Windows 10 and AV1

Redmond announces support for hardware acceleration through Windows 10, especially through the last generations of GPU architectures.

“This fall, Microsoft’s hardware partners are introducing hardware support for decompressing AV1 video with the latest GPUs. As video consumption continues to increase, better compression technology will help improve video image quality while reducing bandwidth consumption. “”

In order to be able to use this technology, there are some requirements. The PC must be running Windows 10 v1909 or higher with the AV1 video extension installed. It is available from the Microsoft Store. Added to this is the availability of the latest versions of the graphics drivers as well as one of the following GPUs or CPUs:

11th generation Intel Core processor with iGPU Iris Xe GraphicsGeForce RTX 30 series (Amps) Radeon RX 6000 series (RDNA 2)

At the same time, the giant is currently completing work on the second 2020 feature update of Windows 10, October 2020 Update. The RTM version is currently being tested through the Windows Insider Program.