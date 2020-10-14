MS candidates offer mental health services and additional courses for post-pandemic – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Regarding the coronavirus, São Paulo’s mayoral candidates are focused on recovery in a post-pandemic scenario in the government’s plans presented to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Among the nine programs analyzed by the report, there are suggestions to reduce the educational gap caused by the closure of quarantined schools, the expansion of mental health services and job creation projects.

The investigation includes the government plans of Bruno Covas (PSDB), Joice Hasselmann (PSL), Jilmar Tatto (PT), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Filipe Sabará (Novo), Arthur do Val (Patriota), Andrea Matarazzo (PSD) ), Márcio França (PSB) and Celso Russomanno (Republicans).

Education is one of the areas receiving the most attention in applicants’ plans to minimize the impacts of the pandemic. The current mayor of the capital, Bruno Covas, for example, proposes to guarantee the recovery of the school calendar – a measure which appears in the projects of other candidates.

Russomanno, who is leading the litigation for the town hall according to Datafolha, presents what he calls “emergency measures” to bridge the education gap.

Among them, it offers training for teachers and employees in respect of hygiene protocols, a week for the rehabilitation of students – which includes games to raise awareness of distance and health protocols -, strengthening of school hours and temporary hiring of teachers.

In the same area, Márcio França intends to open the teaching units on weekends to catch up on the schedule. Andrea Matarazzo, for her part, suggests expanding the preschool network in order to reduce the number of children per class and meet the increased demand generated by parents who have removed their children from the private school system and “perform a diagnosis” on the impact of the pandemic on student training.

Increasing the number of professionals in schools at the start of the school year is also part of Guilherme Boulos’ proposals, who proposes to adapt schools to health protocols. It intends to guarantee electronic and internet equipment to students during the pandemic period.

The measurement of distance education and the distribution of electronic devices appears in the plan of France and that of Filipe Sabará. The latter says that “technology will be disseminated in schools to cope with emergencies” and will help children strengthen the school.

Candidate Joice Hasselmann, meanwhile, offers the distribution of tablets and computers to students who meet socio-economic criteria not specified in the plan.

In the field of health, Covas offers a program called “Toda Vida Importa”, an extension of services and preparation of the municipal network for “future challenges that the pandemic will generate”. Among them, he cites the fields of nephrology, mental health and the fight against obesity.

The PSDB candidate proposes to continue to expand the supply of places, beds and equipment “vigilantly in the face of the risks resulting from the new coronavirus”.

The expansion of telemedicine, a model worn during the coronavirus pandemic, is also among the proposals of Covas and other candidates.

The current mayor, for example, is talking about expanding access and training 60,000 professionals in remote assistance. Boulos proposes to step up non-face-to-face assistance “with case identification, emergency guidance and remote assistance”. Hasselmann says the practice “offers a window of opportunity for the implementation of a new service structure”.

The use of technology also appears in the government plans of Jilmar Tatto and Andrea Matarazzo.

Márcio França intends to renew the health system with a focus on anticipating future pandemics – there are no details on what the program would be. He also proposes to open health units on weekends to clear the line of examinations and consultations and to strengthen services related to mental health.

The plan of the government of Matarazzo also includes the extension of services to UBS, Amas and hospitals with attendance at weekends.

For the post-pandemic economic recovery, candidates are betting on income distribution programs and the creation of new jobs.

Covas says he will open more than 49,000 jobs with a program to build new housing and that new investments in infrastructure “will help the economy recover” and “intensify local development”.

Within the framework of the Boulos program, he presents the “Renda Solidária” project to around a million people so that “no vulnerable family in São Paulo is left without a minimum income”. The PSOL candidate also suggests hiring manpower in various departments, such as janitorial services.

In the proposal, which it called an “emergency wave”, France promises to create jobs with a 6-hour regime, three times a week, for maintenance and cleaning services. The PT candidate proposes to supplement the Bolsa Família and institute a basic income program.

According to the monitor of Folha de S. Paulo, who estimates the speed of the disease in the cities and states of the country, the city of São Paulo entered, in the week of September 10, in a slowed stage of cases of the new coronavirus.

The capital of São Paulo has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus in Brazil – until the weekend it reached 343,892 cases of coronavirus and 13,118 deaths from the disease.

A survey by the Lupa agency also based on government plans shows that only 5 of the 14 candidates for mayor of São Paulo are proposing concrete actions against the new coronavirus.

See below the main proposals presented by the candidates according to an agency survey. The list is organized according to the intention of the votes measured by the Datafolha poll published on the 24th last.

Celso Russomanno (Republicans)

The proposals are oriented towards primary care, prioritizing four areas of action: the establishment of telemedicine, the adoption of electronic medical records, the integration of health unit systems and the creation of the O Médico é Meu program. , which strengthens community health teams. Russomanno makes no mention of the coronavirus in his health proposals.

Bruno Covas (PSDB)

Covas promises to expand the service provided by São Paulo’s public health system “vigilantly against the risks resulting from the novel coronavirus”. The current mayor has also pledged to expand the Sorocabana hospital and to put the Parelheiros and Brasilândia hospitals into operation. It also promises the deployment of telemedicine in the city.

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL)

Boulos is committed to tackling the problems caused by the coronavirus crisis by stepping up testing, increasing the use of telemedicine and opening new hospital and intensive care beds, among other measures. He also proposed to improve basic assistance, budget management in the region, mental care and assistance to the homeless.

Márcio França (PSB)

To mitigate the effects of the pandemic, he proposes social assistance measures – how to strengthen the care of people who have developed depression during the health crisis – and the extension of hours to reduce queues for reviews and consultations. He also talks about the integration and computerization of public health systems, in addition to the renovation and construction of hospitals.

Jilmar Tatto (PT)

He wants to expand testing for the coronavirus. He vowed to use the technology to obtain health data, in addition to reducing appointment time. He also wants to adopt telemedicine, expand primary care and family health teams, and take over the administration of health equipment, managed by social organizations, which fail.

Arthur do Val (Patriot)

He promises to look for alternatives to modernize and optimize the scheduling of consultations, avoiding the formation of queues. He also talks about integrating public health systems. To optimize exam performance, it offers PPP (public-private partnerships) with private laboratories. He also mentions the intention to create reception centers for crack addicts.

Andrea Matarazzo (PSD)

Its proposals promise the optimization of primary care services and the modernization of municipal health networks. It intends to set up the operation of UBS, AMAs and hospitals at all posts and on weekends, modernize the hospital infrastructure, inaugurate dental emergencies and implement telemedicine.

Vera Lúcia (PSTU)

He argues that the quarantine must remain rigid, with guaranteed employment and income, and mass testing until a vaccine for the coronavirus is discovered. He proposes that health be 100% public, administered by the state and supervised by popular councils. He also maintains that hospitals and private laboratories are nationalized.

Joice Hasselmann (PSL)

It promises the modernization of health, with the integration of systems and the use of telemedicine. He defends the use of big data to collect information about patients and even suggests the adoption of facial biometrics to recognize people. Regarding telemedicine, the candidate argues that the model can replace the surveillance of health surveillance.

Levy Fidelix (PRTB)

He wants to set up telemedicine. He also promised to create “motor doctors” and “motor remedies”, to seek more resources, by means of agreements, to hire doctors and to improve care, founded the Pasp (Care plan of health of Paulistano and to offer scholarships to medical residents.The last two proposals, however, they are already a reality in SUS.

Marina Helou (Network)

He recommends structuring the family health strategy to diagnose cases of Covid-19, monitor and follow infected people. In primary care, he wants to bring family doctors to 100% of the population. It also proposes to institute 24-hour care in AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) and promises to increase the budget of CAP (Psychosocial Care Centers), ensuring continuous training for professionals.

Orlando Silva (PC do B)

He did not present any objective proposals in the field of health. He talks about the sector generically and, in part of his program, pledges to “take care of those who need it most”. Silva’s plan says that, as not all UBSs have full teams, “units located in regions with the worst indicators will be the first to be reinforced.”

Filipe Sabará (New)

Suggests the implementation of electronic medical records and telemedicine, the expansion of the family health strategy, focused on prevention and restructuring of the budget application in the area, which would no longer be due to the number of people served, or to hours worked, to be carried out by procedures carried out, as in private health plans.

Antônio Carlos Silva (PCO)

He talks about conducting mass tests for the entire population against Covid-19. It also proposes the nationalization of the health system, the massive hiring of professionals and the opening of thousands of beds in public hospitals. He also advocates legalizing abortion in the program, although this is outside the city’s jurisdiction.