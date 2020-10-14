📰 Heat waves and droughts: a disastrous duo

Simultaneous heat waves and droughts are becoming more common in the western United States, according to a new study by researchers at McGill University. Hot, dry weather periods that increase the risk of fire (fire is the creation of a flame by an exothermic chemical oxidation reaction called combustion.) Forest (A forest or wooded area is a wooded area). relatively dense, consisting of one or more stands of trees and associated species. Un …), are longer, more intense and more frequent due to climate change.

In a study published by Science Advances, the researchers analyzed episodes of heat (in common parlance, the words heat and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: what heat!) And drought that has been occurring in the neighboring United States for 122 years. They found that the periods of time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture the change in the world). The combination of hot and dry increased not only the frequency (in physics the frequency generally refers to the measure of the frequency with which a periodic phenomenon occurs per unit of …), but also in relation to the geographical extent . While these episodes were previously confined to small areas of the United States, they now affect entire regions such as the set (In set theory, a set intuitively refers to a collection of objects (the elements of the set). .) the west coast (The west is a cardinal point opposite the east. It is the direction in which the sun sets at the equinox, setting (or ponanten). “.) and parts of the northeast (northeast is the direction halfway between.) the cardinal points North and East. The Northeast is opposite to the Southwest.) and Southeast (The South). East is the direction halfway between the southern and eastern cardinal points. The southeast is opposite the northwest.).

“Episodes of hot, dry weather can cause large fires. Add wind to that (wind is the movement of an atmosphere, a mass of gas on the surface of a planet. The strongest known winds have a place on Neptune and Saturn. It is important to everyone. ..) and a source of inflammation (inflammation is a stereotypical immune response of the body to an attack: infection, burn, allergy …), and you end up with “mega-fires” like the ones that raged (rabies is a serious viral disease, affects mammals including humans. It is caused by a virus that causes encephalitis. A fairly common zoonosis that mainly affects carnivores. The …) Record droughts and heatwaves combined with a thunderstorm in 2020 on the west coast of the United States ( A thunderstorm from the old French ore, which meant wind, is an atmospheric origin disturbance convective with a certain type of cloud v bound: the c umulonimbus. The latter …), which caused strong winds and 12,000 lightning bolts in 72 hours (The hour is a unit of measurement :), led to more than 500 forest fires, “explains Mohammad Reza Alizadeh, lead author and PhD student (A PhD student is a beginning researcher who conducts a research project under the supervision of a thesis director for a different duration depending on the country and …) He works under the supervision of Jan Adamowski, Professor in the Department of Bioresource Engineering at McGill University (The McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, is one of the oldest universities in Canada.)

The researchers also found that episodes of hot, dry weather intensified and were accompanied by longer periods of drought and higher temperatures. These double “hot-dry extremes” are not only mutually reinforcing – more heat causes more drought and vice versa – they are also self-propagating, which means they can move from region to region. the other. “As high temperatures promote and prolong drought, droughts and heat waves are moving in that direction (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence) is a scientific project aimed at radically expanding hope for human life. By advancing development. ..) of the wind “, specifies Mr. Alizadeh. These extremes can particularly damage agricultural production and ecosystems, researchers warn.

Thus, the trigger (in procedural programming, a trigger is a software device that depending on … causes a particular treatment) of these episodes of hot and dry weather develops. For example, they state that the disastrous dust storms (“Dust Bowl”) that raged in the 1930s were caused by a lack of rainfall combined with poor land management practices. In the past few decades, however, these catastrophic periods of hot, dry weather have been caused more often by excessive heat than no precipitation.

The researchers warn us: if the current warming trend continues, we will see a number (The concept of number in linguistics is covered in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Increasing disasters of this nature. They propose to expand the results of their research (Scientific Research primarily refers to all measures that are taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. In a metonymic extension, scientific research also refers to …) to use guidelines to contain climate change and to adapt to these changes (loss of intensity and amplitude of a signal etc.). “To adapt, we have to understand how things work,” argues Professor Jan Adamowski.

The study:

The article “A Century of Observations (Observation is the action of attentively following phenomena, without the will to modify them, using research tools and appropriate studies. The …) shows an increase in the likelihood of dry-hot extremes in the continental scale ”by Mohammad Reza Alizadeh, Jan Adamowski, Mohammad Reza Nikoo, Amir AghaKouchak, Philip Dennison and Mojtaba Sadegh was published in Science Advances.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aaz4571

