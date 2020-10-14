The law which grants 40 points to the CNH is sanctioned by Bolsonaro

(Photo: Reproduction / instagram)

More than a year after personally submitting the bill amending the CTB (Brazilian highway code) to Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) sanctioned by veto, this Tuesday (13), the text which, between others,, double the point limit for drivers to lose their license and extend the validity period of the CNH (National Driver’s License) for drivers under 50 to ten years.

The text should be published in the “Official Journal” on Wednesday (14). The new law will come into force in six months.

In a live Tuesday afternoon, Bolsonaro announced only one of the vetoes. He dropped a section included by the Legislature involving motorcyclists. They could only move between vehicles when traffic was stopped or slow.

“They wanted, it was in the project, we vetoed it, allowing the driver to just pass rows of stopped cars at low speed. We have vetoed it. The rider is still valid, at a higher speed. [sic] to be able to follow fate, ”Bolsonaro said.

According to the president, there is no need for this measure because “the motorcyclist, he takes care of his life, he does it. He’s on top of that train over there. I always took care of my life, for a long time I was a motorcyclist “.

To defend the veto, Bolsonaro sought to illustrate situations which, for him, demand speed on the part of motorcyclists.

“You chubby over there cold pizza don’t think it’s okay either. [Tem que] Get the hot pizza at home, ”he says.

The bill with amendments to the road regulations was handed over in June last year by Bolsonaro to the mayor, Deputy Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). It has since become a flag of the officer, who defends less strict rules for drivers who have committed offenses.

“The bill was passed in the House and the Senate, some things have changed. It was not what we wanted, but there has been progress. Our intention was to make life easier for the driver,” he said. he declared.

The text was approved by Congress at the end of September.

One of the main changes now sanctioned is the one that extends the validity period of CNH. Today, the code states that the document must be renewed every five years for drivers up to age 65 and every three years after that age.

Now, the validity is extended to ten years for drivers up to 50 years. Between the ages of 50 and 70, physical and mental aptitude exams must be retaken every five years – the same term for application drivers and those engaged in paid work in vehicles. After 70 years, renewal takes place every three years.

The text also doubles the maximum number of points a driver can have without losing their license. The number drops from 20 to 40 points, but only for drivers who do not commit a very serious offense. If there is a very serious violation, the limit drops to 30 points. With two or more such offenses, the maximum score is again 20 points.

In addition to expanding the punctuation and validity period of the license, the changes include a device that prohibits drivers who drive drunk and who are responsible for the crimes of homicide and injury without intent to substitute imprisonment. to alternative penalties.

The bill now converted into law also requires the use of car seats for children up to ten years old who have not reached 1.45 m in height. They must be carried in the backseat of cars.

The project foresees the adoption of waiting zones for motorcycles next to traffic signs, in front of the restraining line of other vehicles, and changes the violation committed by motorcyclists who travel with their headlights off from very serious to medium. .

The text obliges the driver to keep the headlights on also in rain, fog and fog – in current legislation the requirement only applies to those who travel at night and, during the day, in tunnels. Another section requires the use of low headlights during the day only on single-lane highways outside the urban perimeter.

Finally, the text creates a positive balance sheet for drivers, with the aim of registering those who have not committed a traffic violation subject to punctuation during the last 12 months. The Union, states and municipalities can use registration to provide tax or tariff benefits to registered drivers.

Bolsonaro has said live that he intends to introduce new changes in 2021, including some that were overturned in the Legislature.

“Next year we will get even better because we have to believe in people. Because only then, in my opinion, will we come to an awareness where everyone benefits, in the common sense.”

One of the points Bolsonaro has said he intends to emphasize is the end of the exclusivity of medical specialists to perform the medical examinations necessary to obtain and renew a driver’s license.

“We want the health inspection to be carried out by any doctor,” he said.