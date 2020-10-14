Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20211 provides access to Linux file systems under WSL 2 such as ext4, which are not natively supported by Windows.

Added search to default application pages in settings

Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc said that after some updates to improve performance, this change to Search Lists for File Types, Protocols, and Applications in Setting a Standard is now being rolled out to all development channel insiders

Access Linux file systems in the Windows Subsystem for Linux

With Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18917, Microsoft provided WSL 2 (Windows Subsystem for Linux 2), the new version of the architecture that allows the Windows for Linux subsystem to run ELF64 Linux binaries on Windows. This new version, which uses a true Linux kernel (Linux 4.19), changes the way these Linux binaries interact with Windows and your computer hardware, while providing the same user experience as WSL 1. WSL 2 does the performance of much faster file system and full system call compatibility.

From Windows Insiders Preview Build 20211, WSL 2 offers a new function: wsl –mount. With this new setting, you can mount and mount a physical disk in WSL 2 so that you can access file systems that are not natively supported by Windows (e.g. ext4). So if you’re dual-booting Windows and Linux on different hard drives, you can now access your Linux files from Windows!

To mount a hard drive, open a PowerShell window with administrative privileges and do the following:

To list the hard drives available in Windows, run: wmic diskdrive list brief



To detach and unmount the hard drive from WSL 2, do the following:

Disk paths are available in DeviceID columns, usually in the format \. \. PHYSICALDRIVE *. The following is an example of mounting a specific partition on a specific hard drive in WSL and browsing its files.

Access these files using File Explorer

Once mounted, you can also access these disks from Windows Explorer by navigating to wsl $ and then to the mount folder.

By default, wsl –mount tries to mount the hard drive as ext4.

Limits:

Currently, only entire hard drives can be connected to WSL 2. This means that not only one partition can be connected. Specifically, this means that it is not possible to read a partition on the boot device with wsl –mount, since this device cannot be separated from Windows.

USB sticks are currently not supported and cannot connect WSL 2. However, USB sticks are supported.

Only file systems that are natively supported in the kernel can be mounted by wsl –mount. This means that it is not possible to use the installed file system drivers (such as ntfs-3g) by calling wsl –mount.

Updates for developers

Whenever a new version of the operating system is sent to the development channel, the corresponding Windows SDK is also sent. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK.

corrections

Fixed an issue where some 32-bit applications running on a 64-bit operating system were not properly promoted to the discrete GPU for hybrid configurations. We fixed an issue that could cause the Start menu thumbnails to resume How to Show a Progress Bar Updating Current Application After Updating an Application We fixed an issue that could cause some of the application icons to appear in Start appear unexpectedly. We fixed an issue on ARM64 devices that caused the Start menu to crash on the next start after launching and then exiting certain applications from the Start menu. We fixed an issue that could cause the display to freeze. We fixed an issue that could cause ShellExperienceHost.exe to crash. We fixed an issue where the default wallpaper for Windows 10 wouldn’t show up in notifications (e.g. when taking a screenshot with WIN + Shift + S) We fixed an issue with the latest versions that can cause Windows Update to hang while downloading. You will no longer be asked to reinstall a .NET update after each version.

Source: Microsoft

