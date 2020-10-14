The Court of Auditors imposes a fine for the service of the partner Lulinha in the direction of Paes in Rio – Selições Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – The Court of Auditors of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro on Friday (9) imposed a fine on former member of the management Eduardo Paes (DEM) for damage to the city’s coffers due to a service provided by a company Jonas Suassuna, partner of Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, son of former president Lula.

The subcontracting of the company Gol Mobile, of Suassuna, by the telephone company Oi for the execution of a service for the town hall was one of the targets of the Operation Carte de la Mine, an offshoot of the Lava Jato launched last December.

The suspicion is that the money paid over the phone to the Suassuna firm was ultimately intended to pay for the personal expenses of the family of former President Lula. A part would have been used to buy the site of Atibaia (SP), whose reform led to the conviction of the former president.

Those involved deny the suspicions raised by the federal police.

Gol Mobile was contracted out by Oi to send messages to people who contacted Central 1746 – the city’s complaints department – to inform them of the complaints handling.

Although it was the telephone company that signed the agreement with the municipality, it was the Suassuna company that executed and took most of the payment related to the SMS, the subject of the entire contract.

In the first year of the contract alone (March 2011 to February 2012), TCM auditors calculated a loss of R $ 2.9 million in public coffers – about 85% of the R $ 3.4 million total. spent for period. The contract was amended and remained in effect until 2014.

This Friday, the TCM decided to impose a fine on the former Undersecretary of the Civil House Directorate, Francisco Bandeira, for failing to comply with the 2012 court order to adopt the lowest prices. provided for in another contract.

The court ordered the opening of special liability to measure damage to public coffers and to hold other officers involved in the recruitment accountable. The purpose of this type of procedure is compensation for damage.

The former secretary of the Civil House, Guilherme Schleder, and Oi have been summoned to give new explanations under the special responsibility.

TCM-RJ processes are only assigned to the performance evaluation of public officials involved in procurement. The auditors did not assess the performance of Gol Mobile or the former president.

Folha de S. Paulo revealed two years ago that TCM-RJ had reported suspicions of overcharging in the SMS sending service. The municipality paid R $ 0.39 for text messages sent to Central 1746 users, while another agreement was in effect at the town hall for the same service, which cost R $ 0.05 per message.

According to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Jonas company received a total of 10.9 million reais for its operations at Central 1746. The amount also includes another subcontract for the development of the tool portal, object another contract with a company linked to Oi.

The transfers are part of the 132 million reais transferred by Oi to the companies of Suassuna and Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, son of the former president, under investigation as part of Operation Map of the Mine.

In addition to acting in the purchase of the Atibaia site, Suassuna paid rent of R $ 7,000 for a property occupied by Fábio Luis, Lulinha. He then spent 4.2 million reais on the purchase and renovation of a luxury apartment in São Paulo, then rented it to the son of the former president.

Emails obtained in the PF investigation with judicial authorization indicate that Congressman Pedro Paulo (DEM), Paes’ closest ally and according to Schleder’s predecessor, led the hiring of the Suassuna company.

The PF points out as an indication an email located in the box of Jonas Suassuna, whose confidentiality was broken with the authorization of the Justice, in which an employee of Pedro Paulo claims that the secretary at the time “asked the partnership with Gol Mobile “for the execution of the service.

The message was sent in February 2011 to Contax and city officials – including Pedro Paulo himself – to prepare for the launch of the 1746 service. It was passed on to Jonas. The contracts with the municipality would not be signed until July and October of this year.

Other internal emails from Oi indicate that city officials were pushing for the phone company to transfer funds quickly to Gol Mobile. In another internal message from the telephone company, the Central 1746 contract is treated as a “political project” which “is not a traditional service provision”.

The information in the emails is online with an interview with Marco Aurélio Vitale, former director of the group of companies, given to Folha de S. Paulo. He said the service was obtained by “purely political indication” and that former President Lula was called when bill payments were delayed.

“When none of these payments took place, they sought Lula’s interference in the [ex-prefeito] Eduardo Paes, ”he said.

Operation Mine Map has not yet resulted in a complaint against those investigated. The case was transferred from the Lava Jato working group from Curitiba to São Paulo in March this year.

The report did not find Bandeira and Schleder to comment on the TCM-RJ decision.

The defense of Fábio Luis declared at the start of the operation that “he was never hired directly or indirectly by public companies”.

“Few companies have been scrutinized in such detail by authorities as Fábio Luís da Silva’s company. It has already been the subject of scrutiny in two IPCs, two search and seizure operations by Laja Jato, in addition to the analysis of Cade and CVM “. son of the former president.

Oi claimed, in a memorandum at the time of the operation, to have collaborated with the ongoing investigations and to have established new standards of governance and corporate composition in his plan of judicial reorganization, approved in December 2017.

Businessman Jonas Suassuna has not been found. Two years ago, he told Folha de S. Paulo that he was not responsible for the terms of the agreement between Oi and the city.

“I don’t control the city. I know what I shot [de SMS], invoiced and received. I don’t control it, ”he said.

MP Pedro Paulo said at the time that “the companies that win the auctions are the ones that define all subcontracting”.

“There is not even a document, on the 233 pages of the representation and its attachments, that says that I was responsible for any subcontracting in Project 1746. In the attached emails it does not ‘There are only the working costs, the results and the dates of my subordinates versus the service providers, ”said the deputy.

“I do not know Lulinha and have never had a meeting with him. Finally, it should be mentioned that neither the federal police nor the MPF have called for an investigation into my conduct to continue,” he said. former municipal secretary.

Paes denied at the time any action in favor of the company.