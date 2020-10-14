Windows 10 and KB4579311 Cumulative Update, what’s new?

As expected, Microsoft has released new cumulative updates for Windows 10. They land on the occasion of Patch Tuesday in October 2020.

All versions of Windows 10 are affected, especially the May 2020 update. Its users are the target of KB4579311. Installation allows the operating system to display build number 19041.572. This number is important. In this way you can quickly find out whether the installation was successful. To find it, just run “winver.exe” in Execute (WIN + R).

We have a security-focused patch set. It’s not surprising to know that this is the giant’s big monthly maintenance.

Windows 10 and KB4579311

However, KB4579311 only increases the security of the operating system. We have fixes regarding the use of the Office Office Suite and improvements in checking user names and passwords.

Microsoft announces in detail the correction of a critical error. This is a possible elevation of privilege in win32k. At the same time, a problem with creating a null port via the user interface is fixed. We also have fixes for the group policy service. The company explains on this subject

“We fixed an issue with Group Policy Service that could recursively delete critical files from% systemroot% systm32 in alphabetical order. This problem occurs when a policy has been configured to delete cached profiles. These file deletions can lead to a crash with the error “0x5A (CRITICAL_SERVICE_FAILED)” at startup.

Added to this is the clogging of several errors. They affect Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, and the Windows Kernel.

Two known problems

However, this KB4579311 cumulative update has two issues. The first is known, it concerns the IME for the Japanese or Chinese language. This is an old bug that has not yet been fixed. The second can prevent third-party drivers from installing. The errors displayed are “Windows cannot verify the publisher of this driver software” and “There was no signature in the subject”. Microsoft states that the solution is to contact the driver manufacturer or the device manufacturer (OEM) to request an updated driver.

KB4579311 is available through Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and WSUS. Note that it is recommended that you install the latest version of SSU (KB4577266). before installing this update. SSU is the contraction of Servicing Stack Update.

“Microsoft strongly recommends that you install the latest Servicing Stack Update (SSU) for your operating system before installing the latest Cumulative Update (LCU). SSUs improve the reliability of the update process to reduce potential problems installing the LCU and applying security patches. “

At the moment we have no feedback on installation issues. However, we have to be careful. Deployment has only just begun.