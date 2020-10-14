Ciro Gomes tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself and is doing well

Ciro Gomes has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself at his home in Fortaleza (Photo: Disclosure)

Former Minister Ciro Gomes – who ran for President of the Republic in 2018 for the PDT and who has already said he would like to run for office again in 2022 – has tested positive for the coronavirus and has is isolated at his home in Fortaleza. The pediatrician’s press office informed Estadão that the results of the examination came out on Tuesday 13.

“Ciro Gomes, despite having taken all the precautions and having followed the protocols required by the health authorities, presented mild flu symptoms last Saturday (10/10), took the exam and tested positive for covid- 19 “, indicates the note disseminated in the networks of Ciro. “He is doing well, under medical supervision and in isolation at home. His partner, Giselle Bezerra, has tested negative, but follows the same isolation protocol,” the text said.

The ex-minister is currently a key figure in the PDT and campaigned in the 2020 elections for various mayoral candidates from parties belonging to a “national alliance” between his party, chaired by Carlos Lupi, and the PSB, whose national president is Carlos Siqueira. In São Paulo, the PSB-PDT coalition launched the ex-governor of the state of São Paulo, Márcio França, in the dispute for the city of São Paulo with pediatrician Antonio Neto as vice-president.

In the 2018 presidential race, Gomes came third, with 12.47% of the valid votes – the approval of 13.3 million people. In the second round, Jair Bolsonaro, who won 46.3% of the valid votes (49.3 million) and Fernando Haddad (PT), with 29.28% (31.3 million).