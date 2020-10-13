📰 Nanoperovskites, which are molded onto soap to produce polarized light

When a light wave moves in a straight line, it vibrates perpendicular to its direction of propagation. If these vibrations are all aligned in the same way, one speaks of linear or circular polarization (CPL) of light. Scientists who have gathered (Around is the name given by the bird nomenclature in French (updated) 31 species of birds that either belong to the genus …) of the Associated International Laboratory Chiral Nanostructures for Photonic Applications (LIA) -CNPA , CNRS / Kyoto University) has synthesized a new light converter (light is the set of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, that is, contained in wavelengths of 380 nm …) naturally in CPL, thanks to a “soap (soap is.) a liquid or solid object, which consists of amphiphilic molecules, which consist of metal salts, especially sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide, and fatty acids.) “or molecule (A molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can be present in the free state and represents the smallest amount of material with the …) surfactant that organizes s’ in a staircase (the staircase is a construct Arc hitekturion consisting of a regular series of steps, steps that allow access to …). The latter is used to create helical silicon dioxide nano-objects (silicon dioxide is made up of silicon dioxide, a chemical compound that goes into the composition of many minerals; its formula is SiO2.), Onto which perovskite nanocrystals are grafted. This work was published in the journal ACS NanoLetters. This versatile system requires only three components and can be set up quickly.

Left: detail of the nanohelices and nanocrystals. Right, the emission of CPL through transparent carriers. © Liu et al.



In addition to its light intensity and color (color is the subjective perception that the eye has of one or more frequencies of light waves with a certain amplitude (s).) Light can have a polarization (the polarization of electromagnetic waves; the polarization due to dipole moments in dielectric materials; En …): that is, its oscillations perpendicular to the direction of the light beam are oriented in the same way. If their orientation (literally denotes or materializes the orientation of the direction of the east (sunrise at the equinox) and the cardinal points (north of the compass);) varies depending on the rotational movement towards the right or left, this is called circularly polarized light (CPL) . In nature it is produced by beetles, crustaceans (Crustaceans (Crustacea) are arthropods, that is, animals whose bodies are coated with a chitinoprotein exoskeleton called cuticles and are often impregnated with …) or firefly larvae. The CPL has a positive effect on the growth rate (we differentiate 🙂 of the growth of certain systems and on the energy conversion efficiency of photovoltaic systems. In order to convert natural light into CPL, researchers at the chemistry laboratory (chemistry is a natural science divided into different disciplines, such as physics and biology, with which it shares spaces …) and biology (biology, commonly referred to as “bio”, is the science of living beings. In the broadest sense of life science, it comprises a part of …) membranes and nano-objects (CBMN, CNRS / University of Bordeaux / Bordeaux INP) of the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge ( Research), its preservation and its transmission (higher studies). In the United States …) from Kyoto (Japan) the University of Lorraine (The University of Lorraine is a group of higher education and research institutions of Nancy and Metz …. ) (LCP-A2MC) from Bordeaux Imaging Center (BIC, CNRS / INSERM / University of Bordeaux) and Technical University of Munich (Al Germany) have synthe transparent films made of silica nanohelicas tized on which perovskite nanocrystals are grafted. Their approach combines a very versatile, simpler synthesis process with reduced ecological impact.

To do this, the researchers came up with the idea of ​​using a surfactant molecule, a type of soap that composes itself spontaneously in water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on Earth that is essential for all known living organisms) in the shape of a spiral staircase (Initially, “snail” is a diminutive of “snail.” First, of course, this word is sometimes used to refer to small snails. It would be unwise to do so …). Depending on the chosen molecule, the stairs turn left or right. Once solidified, this nanoscale serves as a form for application at temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In daily life it is associated with the sensations of …) surrounds a silicon dioxide film a few nanometers thick , on which perovskite nanocrystals are grafted in a controlled manner (on certain steps of the stairs). Depending on their exact composition, these crystals or quantum dots (in physics a quantum (Latin word means “how much” and what is called “quantum” in the plural)) absorb the smallest indivisible measure, …) emit points or light, in a way that is also influenced by importance (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence) is a scientific project that aims to radically extend human life expectancy. from slowing down aging to system rotation. Hence, only three components are needed to produce this transparent transducer from natural light and SPS: a crucial property for optical applications. This work was carried out in the framework of the associated international laboratory Chiral Nanostructures for Photonic Applications (LIA-CNPA, CNRS / Kyoto University).

