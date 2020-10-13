Banda Eva singer Felipe Pezzoni announces he will be a father again – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Singer Felipe Pezzoni, 36, frontman of Banda Eva, has just announced that he will be a father again. The news was given via his Instagram.

“The Pezzoni family is going to grow and I don’t even know how to express the extent of our happiness. We are pregnant, overflowing with love and very happy to be able to share this news with you,” he said in posting an image with his wife, lawyer Rossana Agnoletto.

Felipe is already the father of a five-year-old boy. Pezzoni’s brother, presenter and reporter André Vasco congratulated him on the social network. Long live my beautiful nephew. Come on, uncle bro, ”he joked.

Other celebrities also wanted to congratulate, as well as the singer Belutti.

The lawyer also opened her heart to the special moment the couple are experiencing. “Today is the day of my love, my friend, the life partner that I have chosen or rather who has been chosen for me. You are more than a husband, you are the man who showed me of love and made my dream come true, my family, I’m very grateful, ”she said.

Pezzoni is not only happy and fulfilled in his personal life. At the professional too. Banda Eva began to celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary. A DVD was recorded in Belo Horizonte (MG), in May 2019, with the participation of Wesley Safadão, Mumuzinho, Léo Santana and Durval Lelys.

“I feel fulfilled. It is a great honor to be part of and write an important chapter in the victorious history that has marked the lives of generations. Few groups have had the privilege of being on the road since 40 years, “says singer Felipe Pezzoni.