Deepin Linux 20 Stable is available and arouses even more curiosity on UOS Linux. The new Chinese operating system that can boot on local CPUs in 30 seconds and is supposed to replace Windows

In China, there are a number of incentives for using local technologies. The case of Huawei, which wants to introduce its HarmonyOS operating system to replace Android on its smartphones, is an example of this. In addition, the country continues to multiply initiatives to establish a national operating system for desktop computers. On this axis, the liberation of Windows, whose land is the goal, could take two names: Deepin Linux and UOS Linux.

Deepin Linux is a Chinese distribution that has been around since 2004. The stable version 20 was recently released. With its release, UOS Linux is more central than ever. In fact, the relationship between Deepin Linux and UOS Linux is similar to that between Fedora and Red Hat Linux. Version 20 UOS and Deepin systems are developed in parallel, and most of the functionality and resource libraries are identical. UOS is based on the Deepin system. The latter receives feature updates earlier, while UOS updates are slower but have full commercial support. Development efforts are being led by Union Tech, a joint venture bringing together Chinese state-owned companies with Wuhan Deepin Technology (the company behind Deepin Linux).

It is known that Linux barely appears on the desktop, and it is precisely on this observation that the minds behind UOS Linux have focused on its development. The (Union Tech) group corrects a number of bugs known to help prevent Linux from appearing in the desktop operating system industry. With the release of UOS Linux (or Deepin Linux v20), the publisher ensures that the operating system supports processors from local manufacturers such as Longsoon and Sunway. The purpose of the process is to ensure that the latter is installed on computers equipped with this material and is delivered to users. Union Tech announces start times of up to 30 seconds on these platforms. In addition, the group is announcing partnerships with companies like Huawei to install the operating system on their laptops as standard. The strategy aims to make the operating system more popular at the national level. An approach that could have a positive impact on the operating system on a global scale. In any case, this is the spirit behind the maneuver, which aims to prove that China can also export good operating systems.

According to Union Tech, the operating system meets everyday desktop needs even though it doesn’t support a lot of professional software. The national operating system is almost ready now. It is not yet a 100% replacement, but it already fulfills the basic needs of the user. Adoption is a gradual process, said Liu Wenhan, general manager of Union Tech.

At the end of the previous year, China Standard Software Co., Ltd. (CS2C) and Tianjin Kylin Information Ltd. Co. (TKC), two Chinese software manufacturers with well-known ties to the government, have come together with the same goal: to create a national operating system. Tianjin Kylin Information Ltd. Co. (TKC) is the creator of Kylin, an operating system developed (based on FreeBSD) for the Chinese army and first introduced in 2007. China Standard Software Co., Ltd. (CS2C), for its part, is the origin of NeoKylin, a product of a partnership with the National University of Defense Technology; NeoKylin is based on the Linux kernel and is the most popular of the two operating systems with versions for desktops, servers and embedded systems under commercial and free licenses. When the Tianhe-1 and Tianhe-2 supercomputers came on the market in 2010 and 2013, respectively, NeoKylin served as the operating system.

CS2C and TKC plan to start a new company in which they will invest. The operating system is developed in the latter. The new company will take care of the development of the new operating system, technology decisions, marketing, branding, finance and sales. CS2C and TKC had an oral agreement on an investment plan. The two companies will sign a formal agreement in the future. The current versions of Kylin and NeoKylin will serve as the basis for the new operating system. Sign of the merger between the two: The new operating system will combine the current Kylin OS logo and the NeoKylin OS logo. The two companies have not yet announced the name of the new operating system.

In the middle of last year, the Chinese army announced that it would replace Windows for fear of American piracy. So it also runs on an operating system project and it can be said that it doesn’t trust Linux either.

Sources: Deepin, Scitech China

And you ?

Have you ever used Deepin Linux? What do you think of the operating system?

How do you assess the nationalization strategy? Can China enable it to position itself globally in the desktop operating system business?

Why are Windows alternatives based on Linux having trouble getting through to the public?

See also:

Huawei files operating system brand named Hongmeng OS according to US sanctions

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said Huawei’s operating system will be faster than Android and MacOS

Huawei encourages developers to post apps on the AppGallery download storefront after the US ban

Google warns the White House of banning Huawei: Android fork poses a security risk for the US