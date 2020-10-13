15,000 career changes after discovering a new vocation

Choosing a professional career is not an easy task and it is not always fair. Therefore, changing the course of this trajectory is an increasingly frequent practice.

In the state, around 15,000 changed careers when they discovered a new vocation between 2019 and this year, notably in the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

This is revealed by the executive director of Consultoria Heach Brasil, Elcio Paulo Teixeira, considering the migration in undergraduate courses in technical courses and in fields that offer professional training. By their perception, approximately 10,500 in this universe are young.

Elcio Teixeira, who applies a professional test, recalls that the changes are happening for several reasons.

“We realize that people choose a particular profession because of their status, to follow the career of one of the family members or, even, under the influence of relatives or relatives. Only, when they arrive in full college, for example, they discover that it is not what they want or that they do not have any competence ”.

According to him, the results of all 10 professional tests show that 70% are at odds with what the person thinks or plans for the career. “It means wasting time and money, frustration at work and unhappiness.”

College data reinforces this reality. According to the Student Orientation and Assessment Center of the University of Vila Velha (UVV), 477 internal transfers were made in 2019. In the first semester of this year, the number of transfers was 153.

In all the units of the Multivix Faculty, more than 1,100 were reopened between last year and the first semester of this year.

“In order not to be mistaken, the secret of the choice is to have a holistic vision of the market, to project oneself into the future and emerging professions. All of this, coupled with innate skills, to ensure a professional that is not only successful, but also accomplished, ”said Helber Costa, academic advisor at the college.

In Faesa, this year, 25 students have changed course. At UCL Faculty in Serra, 43 have completed a re-option course and eight have started a second degree in 2019. This year, 32 have decided to change courses and five others have started a new course.

At the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), 342 students entered by reopening the course in 2019. In 2020, a public notice of re-adoption has not yet been published.

Numbers

Childhood dream

Thalita Chagas Corrêa has started a course in veterinary medicine (Photo: Fábio Nunes / AT)

Realizing a childhood dream, lawyer Thalita Chagas Corrêa, 35, launched a new career five years ago: veterinary medicine, a course she will conclude at the end of the year.

Although she took the law course, she never gave up caring for animals. “I did not fail to plead. However, I admit that veterinary medicine has filled me professionally, has given me more enthusiasm. My projects are to work with animal production ”.

The lawyer now wants to advertise

Amanda Alt, 29, graduated in law and now advertises (Photo: Felipe Hoffmann)

Thinking of her personal and professional satisfaction, Amanda Alt, 29, a law graduate, looked for another vocation about three years ago and began her degree in Advertising at Ufes, a course to be completed in 2021. She did. graduated in digital law when he decided to embark on a new career.

“Sure, it’s a tough decision, but it’s worth it. I no longer act as a lawyer. The area of ​​law is more profitable, but it weighs nothing in my decision, ”he said.

New gift

Gizele Sarcinelli found a gift in jar cakes (Photo: Maressa Moura)

After 16 years of working as a medical representative, 40-year-old businesswoman Gizele Sarcinelli found a gift in jar cakes.

Initially sold to close friends, Gizele’s cakes were made in the kitchen at home and won many. “It was the discovery of a gift. After a while they started asking me for whole cakes. The company has grown to the point of creating the Petite Doceria, ”he said.

Math for Law Exchange

Lidiane Lahass has left Mathematics for Law (Photo: Kadidja Fernandes / AT)

Before embarking on a new career, Lidiane Lahass, 38, obtained two degrees: Statistics and Mathematics. Currently, she is studying the last periods of law and is already doing an internship which confirms her vocation.

“I was a math teacher for 11 years, but I ended up in law and I want to work in the criminal field. I am super happy and full of expectations. I want to guarantee quality defense for all. When you do what you really love, the road can be tough, but it’s nice ”.

The doctor gave up everything and became a priest

Father Ricardo Passamani, 34, was ordained in July this year and is now vicar of the parish of Itacibá, Cariacica (Photo: Archdiocese of Vitória / Advertisement)

Nine years ago, Ricardo Passamani, 34, announced a decision that was not easy to take and that completely changed his life: he left his medical career to pursue his religious vocation. In July of this year he was ordained a priest.

The decision to enter the seminary and become a priest came while he was undergoing medical residency for infectious diseases, at the hospital das Clínicas.

Previously, he graduated in medicine from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

“My father is a doctor. So it was a natural career for me to follow, a trend. However, already in the middle of medical school, I received this call strongly (to be a priest), but I continued my training, ”he said.

According to him, a professor even tried to convince him to finish the residency, because he said he wanted to meet a “priest trained in infectious diseases”.

The vocation, however, spoke more strongly: “If I hadn’t made the decision there and waited three more years, I might have given up. So, I said: it’s now or never ”.

Today, as vicar of the parish of Itacibá, Cariacica, Father Ricardo Passamani does not regret this decision. He says that while he is not acting as a doctor, he can help those in difficulty in another way, as a priest.

“I work with a lot of love”

Jussara Tonon graduated in administration (Photo: Kadidja Fernandes / AT)

A graduate in business administration, Jussara Tonon, 46, has always loved make-up. Despite this, he worked for eight years in an outsourced company from Petrobras.

While the contracts were finalized in the State – the company is from Rio de Janeiro – Jussara decided to take the makeup course, his great passion. She also took a hairdressing course.

“Makeup is something I love, I qualified and today it’s my livelihood. It was a wise decision. I feel very fulfilled. I do my schedule, I go to my client and I do all the work with a lot of love, ”he says.