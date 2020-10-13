Sci-Tech

DP502 Flux, Antec plays the device card under $ 70

rej October 13, 2020

Antec announces the DP502 Flux, a box with a classy look aimed at gamers. It uses an RGB, a side wall made of tempered glass and promises a good performance / price ratio.

This DP502 Flux is in medium tower format. It shows dimensions of 463 x 220 x 486 mm with a weight of 7.55 kg. Its frame is made of steel against a plastic front. All openings are protected from dust.

Antec DP502 flux box

We have magnetic filters on the front, top and side against a rail filter on the power supply. The connectivity consists of two USB 3.0 ports, an HD audio, an on / off switch and a control button for the LED lighting.

DP502 flux, details

Internally, the architecture is organized in two rooms. The main room offers space for an ATX, Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard. It reserves a maximum of 405 mm for the graphics card compared to 175 mm in the height of the cooler and 205 mm for the power supply.

The latter is located in the second chamber at the bottom of the housing. It also has a hard drive cage. The storage benefits from a 5.25-inch slot, three 3.5-inch slots, two of which are 2.5-inch compatible, and three 2.5-inch turntables.

Ventilation is natively provided by five 120mm fans, three of which are aRGB. Overall, the case accommodates three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans at the front, three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans at the top, one 120 mm fan at the rear and two 120 mm fans at the bottom.

The use of water cooling is possible with space for 240, 280 and 360 at the top and 120, 240, 280 and 360 at the front. After all, an aRGB HUB is part of the game. It also powers the various fans.

This case has a 2 year warranty and is advertised for $ 69.99.

