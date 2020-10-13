International

São Paulo mayor says he is infected with Covid-19 – Selections Brasil

rej October 13, 2020

BRASÍLIA, DF – São Paulo mayor Eduardo Tuma (PSDB) announced on Monday (12) that he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

“I am informing you that I was diagnosed with Covid-19 today. The only symptom I had was a fever the night before. I went to see my doctor, who indicated admission to the Sírio-Libanês hospital for examination and observation. I will carry out the quarantine in isolation, “he said.

On social media, he said he would not quit and would continue to work remotely.

“I remain in the presidency of the hemicycle, because I can lead the plenary sessions by videoconference. I will also maintain my meeting agenda remotely, just as my campaign to advise continues as before.”

rej

Related Articles

October 13, 2020
3

Concrete Superplasticizers Market: Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By 2027 | BASF SE, MAPEI SPA, Arkema SA, Sika AG, Mapei

October 6, 2020
6

Patient Derived Xenografts Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast Up To 2020 – 2027 | EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, Hera BioLabs, Horizon Discovery Ltd.

October 10, 2020
1

Delegate robbed while walking on Vila Velha promenade

October 12, 2020
6

SCARS TREATMENT MARKET TO SEE HUGE GROWTH BY 2026 | SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., BIRCHBIOMED, SMITH & NEPHEW, MERZ PHARMA, LUMENIS, PERRIGO COMPANY PLC, MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

Close