São Paulo mayor says he is infected with Covid-19 – Selections Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – São Paulo mayor Eduardo Tuma (PSDB) announced on Monday (12) that he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

“I am informing you that I was diagnosed with Covid-19 today. The only symptom I had was a fever the night before. I went to see my doctor, who indicated admission to the Sírio-Libanês hospital for examination and observation. I will carry out the quarantine in isolation, “he said.

On social media, he said he would not quit and would continue to work remotely.

“I remain in the presidency of the hemicycle, because I can lead the plenary sessions by videoconference. I will also maintain my meeting agenda remotely, just as my campaign to advise continues as before.”