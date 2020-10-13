$ 16.8 Billion Worth “Servo Motors and Drives Market”, Led by Yaskawa Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric and Others.

The Servo Motors and Drives Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Servo Motors and Drives Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Servo Motors and Drives Market is projected to grow from USD 13.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 16.8 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Servo Motors and Drives Market:

Yaskawa Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Nidec

FANUC

Delta Electronics

Fuji Electric

In 2019, the servo motors segment accounted for the largest share of the servo motors and drives market. Servo motors are further segmented into AC servo motors and DC servo motors. AC servo motors provide the benefits of high torque per weight, efficiency, reliability, and low frequency noise, which make them favorable for varied applications across diverse end-user industries.

Based on communication protocol, the industrial ethernet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Protocols such as EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, and CC-Link IE, that provide real-time control are based on the industrial Ethernet architecture.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Packaging Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Estimating Market Size Using Bottom-Up Approach (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Estimating Market Size Using Top-Down Approach (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

….more

