📰 An extraordinary fluorescent DNA probe

Thienoguanosine is a strongly fluorescent analogue of guanosine that is able to perfectly substitute and selectively track the conformation and dynamics of a particular guanosine in the DNA. A publication in the Journal of the American Chemical Society reveals the photophysical mechanisms behind its extraordinary fluorescent properties in DNA. This understanding is crucial in order to realize the full potential of this fluorescent nucleoside, as all that is there is often interpreted as a world or universe, and in order to develop its future applications.

DNA molecules play a key role in coding the genetic information needed by living things. In order to fulfill this role, they have to interact with a large number (the concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) Of proteins that modify the structure, the conformation (in chemistry, the conformation of a) can molecule is the spatial arrangement of the atoms that make up it. The molecules in which the atoms are chemically equally connected …) or dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify that which is relative to motion can be used as 🙂 the double helix (helix directs from a Greek word that means “spiral.” A helical object is called a helical.) DNA. These effects can be localized, as in tipping events (tipping in the field of astronautics is the progressive inclination of a spacecraft about any axis. Tilting can be …) bases or influence DNA molecules as a whole (in set theory, a set intuitively denotes one Collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a multitude that can be understood as a whole”, such as …) when they are condensed by histones or handled by helicases or acid chaperones (an acid is a chemical compound which is generally defined by their reactions with another type of complementary chemical compound called bases). To question the molecular mechanisms of these interactions, fluorescence techniques (fluorescence is an emission of light caused by various forms of excitation other than heat. (We sometimes speak of “light …)” are a tool (a tool is a definitive object that is used by a living being to increase its natural efficiency in action. This increase leads to a simplification of the actions performed by …) the choice due to its excellent sensitivity and spatial resolution. However, since the natural bases are practically non-fluorescent, it is necessary to resort to fluorescent analogs of bases that are able to replace the natural bases without interference and emit an intense fluorescence sensitive to the environment (the environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the Set of natural and artificial elements in which human life unfolds (with …).

Molecular modeling and fluorescence properties of thienoguanosine labeled DNA double strands. In a duplex in which thienoguanosine (in green) is paired with a cytosine in a geometry (geometry is the part of mathematics that studies three-dimensional space figures (Euclidean geometry) and since the 18th century …) Watson-Crick (left Figure), the stability of this pairing allows stacking with neighboring bases. This stacking favors a load transfer (the payload represents what is actually transported with a certain means of transport and which leads to a payment or a non-financial benefit that cannot be transported.) But not the amplitude (in this simple wave equation: ) depends on the type of neighboring base. This transmission partially cancels the emission of the probe (a space probe is an unmanned vessel sent by humans to study objects in the solar system and, for some, space, the …), nevertheless the high quantum efficiency and fluorescence time are preserved (Time is a concept that was developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) In a double strand in which thienoguanosine is paired with a non-complementary base such as adenosine (adenosine is a nucleoside that is formed when adenine is bound to a ribose core (as ribofuranose) via a β-N9-glucoside bond.) For example (right Figure) the destabilization of the sequence reduces the efficiency of charge transfer with neighboring bases, giving the fluorescent base a quantum efficiency and a lifetime (life is the given name 🙂 of very high fluorescence.

© Christian Boudier, Mattia Mori and Yves Mély.



The recently developed thienoguanosine (thG) (In geometry, the development of a plane curve is the location of its centers of curvature. It can also be described as the envelope of the family of lines perpendicular to the curve.) Is a replacement isomorphic of guanosine (G), which is in appears particularly promising in this regard and almost perfectly replaces G residues in paired and unpaired double-stranded DNAs. In addition, unlike many other fluorescent base analogs, thG is not severely quenched when incorporated into DNA sequences and can therefore be used to selectively track the conformation and dynamics of a given G residue in DNA. To date, most of the proposed applications for this probe have relied on empirical changes in its fluorescence intensity and thus failed to exploit the full potential of this information-rich probe. The main reason is that the photophysical properties of thG, especially when it is found in DNA, are still largely misunderstood.

To exploit the full potential of this fluorescent base, understand its photophysics in DNA and rationally develop its future applications, the researchers collaborated with laboratories in Naples, San Diego and Siena (Siena in Italian) is an Italian city , Capital of the province of the same name in the Tuscany region. It has 54,500 inhabitants (2004) were varied systematically. With the help of fluorescence spectroscopy, molecular dynamics simulations (A molecular dynamics simulation consists of the calculation of the temporal development of a particle system. These simulations serve as structural and dynamic models for understanding experimental results.) And mixed calculations of quantum mechanics (quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that is based on aims to study and describe the basic phenomena …) / Mechanics (In everyday language, mechanics is the domain of molecular machines, engines, vehicles, organs (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons, … ) show that in paired duplexes the quantum efficiency and the fluorescence lifetime of thG occur almost independently of neighboring support points.

This result is attributed to the “Watson-Crick” pairing of thG with cytosine, which maintains an orientation (in the truest sense of the word the orientation denotes or materializes the direction of the east (sunrise at the equinox)). and cardinal points (north of …) and a stable distance between nucleobases so that a single charge transfer mechanism (CT) regulates the photophysics of thG independently of its neighboring bases. Hence, thG can therefore replace any G residue in paired duplexes while maintaining unchanged photophysical properties. On the other hand, local destabilization induced by a mismatch or abasic site leads to a strong dependency on the context (the context of an event includes) the circumstances and conditions surrounding it; the context of a word, sentence or text includes words that …) environmental quantum yields and fluorescence lifetime of thG. This dependency is governed by efficiency of CT formation and solvent exposure of thG.

Because of this sensitivity, thG appears to be ideal for tracking local structural changes in protein / DNA interactions and for identifying the polymorphism of individual nucleosides. In addition, the dominant fluorescence lifetime of thG in DNA is unusually high (9 to 29 ns), which facilitates selective measurement in complex media using a lifetime-based detection scheme or time window. These results make it possible for the first time to rationalize the spectroscopic properties of thG in DNA duplexes by identifying (in computer science we call identifiers (sometimes also called login) the information with which a person can identify himself from. ..) the various effects that modulate its photophysical properties. This assay validates thG as a unique fluorescent base that combines near perfect substitution of G residues, maintenance of high fluorescence, exceptionally long fluorescence lifetimes, and high sensitivity to solvent exposure and background. DNA. This study opens up new possibilities for the rational use and interpretation of thG-labeled sequence data in their applications.

What Makes Thienoguanosine a Standout Fluorescent DNA Probe?

Kuchlyan J., Martinez-Fernandez L., Mori M., Gavvala K., Ciaco S., Boudier C., Richert L., Didier P., Tor Y, Improta R., Mély Y.

J Am Chem Soc. 2020 September 11th doi: 10.1021 / jacs.0c06165.

Laboratory:

Bioimaging and Pathologies Laboratory (CNRS, University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission …) in Strasbourg.)

Faculty of Pharmacy (Pharmacy (from the Greek φάρμακον / pharmakôn means drug, poison or poison) is science …). 74 route (The word “route” is derived from the Latin (via) rupta, literally “broken way”, ie dug into the rock to open the …) of the Rhine (Rhine in German), Rijn in Dutch, Rhenus in Latin, pure in Romansh) is a 1,230 kilometer long European river that drains a basin of 185,000 km2. F – 67401 Illkirch.

