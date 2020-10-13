Veterinary Vaccines Market to grow at 7.2% CAGR during 2020-2025 | Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Elanco, Ceva, Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Others.

The Veterinary Vaccines Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Veterinary Vaccines Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market size is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 8.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Veterinary Vaccines Market:

Zoetis (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Merck (US)

Elanco (US)

Ceva (France)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)

Virbac SA (France)

Based on technology, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other vaccines. The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, aquaculture vaccines, and other animal vaccines.Porcine vaccines accounted for the largest share of the veterinary vaccines market in 2019, primarily due to the increasing porcine population, growing awareness about animal vaccination, and an outbreak of porcine diseases such as PRRS, swine influenza, and Aujeszky’s Disease.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

….More

