Covid-19: Facebook to ban ads discouraging vaccine use

rej October 13, 2020

(Photo: Itamar Crispin / Fiocruz)

Facebook announced on Tuesday (13) that it would start banning ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated. The information comes from Reuters.

The company said ads that defend or are against government vaccine legislation or policies, including for covid-19, will still be allowed. The new policy will start to be applied in the coming days.

So far, Facebook has banned advertisements containing false information about vaccines, allowing the dissemination of those who have expressed their opposition to vaccines, provided they do not have false information.

