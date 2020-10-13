Key Insights of “RegTech Market” to 2025 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Global RegTech Market is expected to grow from USD 6.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 16.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the RegTech Market:

Accuity (US)

ACTICO (Germany)

Ascent (US)

Ayasdi (US)

Broadridge (US)

Chainalysis (US)

ComplyAdvantage (UK)

Deloitte (UK)

Fenergo (Ireland)

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) (UK)

IdentityMind (US)

IBM (US)

Jumio (US)

MetricStream (US)

Nice Actimize (US)

Pole Star (UK)

PwC (UK)

Thomson Reuters (Canada)

Trulioo (Canada)

Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands)

Risk management has become a necessity for seamless business functioning. Taking timely inputs from incident and risk register; analyzing, identifying, monitoring, and controlling the risk; implementing risk impact analysis; and prioritizing the risks to enterprises are some of the major functionalities of risk management software.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have comparatively lesser data to process and a fewer rules to comply with; thus, RegTech is less popular among SMEs. Overall, till the late 1990s and the beginning of 2000, SMEs were not compelled to integrate regulation-based technology. They also did not have to redirect resources from everyday tasks to prepare for audits.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

