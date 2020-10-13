“Human Machine Interface Market” to 2025 – Key Insights, Developments, Top Trends and Global Forecast

The Human Machine Interface Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Human Machine Interface Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Human Machine Interface Market was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 174 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 104 tables and 59 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Human Machine Interface Market:

ABB Ltd. (Europe)

Rockwell Automation (US)

and Siemens AG (Germany)

Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric (US)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider (Europe)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Embedded HMIs offer an integrated environment which is much simpler and user-friendly and helps in enhancing efficiency. Growing technological developments in manufacturing, increasing need for integrated systems, and ease in machine-to-machine communication are some of the prominent factors expected to encourage the adoption of embedded HMI solutions during the forecast period.

Human Machine Interface software allows operators to interact, manage, and operate a system while also allowing the acquisition of data for processing. HMI software includes configuration software, data acquisition software, data analysis software, monitoring and controlling software, and programming software. The HMI software segment has been further divided into on-premise HMI solutions and cloud-based HMI solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 39%, Tier 2 = 41%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 42%, Directors = 36%, and Others = 22%

By Region: North America = 34%, Europe= 24%, APAC = 22%, and RoW = 20%

