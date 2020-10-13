Drawing Pencil Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Coming Decade

The Global Drawing Pencil Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Derwent (United Kingdom),Prismacolor (United States),Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),LYRA REMBRANDT POLYCOLOR (Germany),Faber-Castell AG (Germany),TOMBOW USA (United States),Cretacolor (Austria),Caran dâ€™Ache (Switzerland),Add Pens Private Ltd. (India),Crayola LLC (United States),Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Definition:

Drawing pencil is an important tool which is used in engineering drawing and sketching. These drawing pencils are made up of graphite, wooden casing, clay, brass, aluminium for ferrules and other material. Numerous types of pencils are used in drawing such as H, 2H, 3H, 4H, 5H, 6H, 7H, 8H, 9H, B, HB, 2B, 3B, 4B, 5B AND 6B. Pencil manufactures using the letter â€œHâ€ in order to indicate a hard pencil. Although, most pencils manufacture using the HB system are designated by a number, namely 2B, 4B or 2H in order to specify the degree of hardness.

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

Market Trends:

Rising Demand of Advanced Pencil for Artists

Rising Demand for Drawing Pencils among End users

Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Drawing Pencils in Engineering Drawing

Launch of New Products Coupled With Innovation in Technology

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Drawing Pencil Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Drawing Pencil Market

The report highlights Drawing Pencil market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Drawing Pencil market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Drawing Pencil Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Drawing Pencil Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Drawing Pencil Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Drawing Pencil Market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Drawing Pencil Market

Chapter 05 – Global Drawing Pencil Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Drawing Pencil Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Drawing Pencil market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Drawing Pencil Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Drawing Pencil Market

Chapter 09 – Global Drawing Pencil Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Drawing Pencil Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

