Microsoft is sending Linux kernel patches to enable full use of Hyper-V on Linux. Linux on Azure may no longer require Windows in the future

On Monday, Microsoft offered the Linux kernel community a series of patches to make Linux work as the root partition on Microsoft hypervisor. Microsoft wants to build a full virtualization stack with Linux and Microsoft hypervisor. There will be a number of subsequent patches to provide a (/ dev / mshv) so that user-space programs can create and run machines, he said.

The most important change is that Linux with the patched kernel acts as the root partition of Hyper-V. This is because Hyper-V is a hypervisor-based virtualization technology for some x64 versions of Windows. According to Microsoft, the hypervisor is at the heart of virtualization. It is the processor-specific virtualization platform that allows multiple isolated operating systems to share a single hardware platform. Hyper-V supports partition isolation. What is it really?

Here, a partition represents a logical isolation unit supported by the hypervisor on which the operating systems are running. The Microsoft hypervisor must therefore have at least one parent or root partition under Windows. The virtualization management stack runs on the parent partition and has direct access to hardware devices. The root partition then creates the child partitions on which the guest operating systems reside. These child partitions are created using the Hypercall application programming interface (API).

Think of it like Cens Dom0, Microsoft’s senior software engineer Wei Liu said in his message to the community on Monday. Hyper-V’s architecture is more like Xen than VMware’s KVM or ESXi. We took inspiration from Xen code for Linux, especially for code processing interrupts, said Wei Liu. Previously, Windows had to be running on the Hyper-V root partition. Microsoft has also ported Intel’s open source cloud hypervisor.

It is a virtual machine monitor (VMM) written by Rust that runs normally on KVM, the hypervisor built into the Linux kernel. The cloud hypervisor itself is currently in the pralpha phase. Note that while Linux is the root partition, it still runs on Microsoft’s hypervisor, a thin layer of -1-ring permissions. However, it is no longer necessary to run Windows on this hypervisor, so Microsoft can call this new arrangement a full virtualization stack on Linux.

Within the community, Microsoft believes that with these changes, Microsoft is likely to lead the way in improving its Azure cloud infrastructure. According to a Microsoft report, more computers run Linux than Windows under Azure. Linux already works fine on Hyper-V with a Windows root partition, but creating a full Linux stack could improve performance, said Sasha Levin, Linux developer at Microsoft. If these changes happen, others might say this could be the biggest news for Linux since Dell shipped laptops with Linux pre-installed.

Microsoft is also working to improve Linux support in Windows 10 via the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) and is now shipping a Linux kernel with Windows. GUI support was promised and WSL 2 also uses Hyper-V. On the other hand, Windows 10 is on its way to becoming a hybrid Windows / Linux system, although this is of particular interest to developers right now.

Source: Microsoft Patch

