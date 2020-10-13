at what age do you start doing? – Brazil teams

You shouldn’t expect health campaigns to take care of you. The frequency of mammography should be done based on age and family history.

by: Elen Ribera, on: 13/10/2020

Image: thomasandreas / iStock

We already know that mammography can save lives. After this simple statement, there is a lot of discussion. Should women start taking the exam at age 40 or wait until age 50?

The recommendation of when to start mammography can vary widely in different countries; in Brazil, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) advises starting at age 50 and taking the exam every two years. But Law 11 664 of 2008 establishes that all women have the right to take the exam from the age of 40.

Inca specifies that the law does not invalidate the previous recommendation. However, the recommendation may be changed in some cases where a higher risk of developing breast cancer is suspected.

Who should start mammography before age 50?

Women with a family history of breast cancer, in which one or more first-degree relatives were affected before the age of 50, are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer. This group should be watched since the age of 35.

Women who have had their first early period, a late menopause (after age 50), a first pregnancy after age 30 or who have no children also deserve special attention.

For women between 40 and 49 years old who do not fit in these cases, the recommendation is to undergo an annual clinical examination. From the results of this exam, a mammogram may be ordered to check for changes.

According to research, about 65% of women discover tumors at random. Although self-palpation is not recommended as an isolated prevention method, it should be performed whenever the woman is comfortable. This can be while bathing, dressing, or before bed.

Information is the key

It is more important than focusing on technique to get correct information so that early detection is possible. Among the official Inca recommendations, the following stand out:

1. Every woman should be alert to the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer and seek medical evaluation.

2. Every woman should know that controlling body weight and drinking alcohol, in addition to breastfeeding and physical activity, are ways to prevent cancer. Discover and live healthily!

Warning:

The most effective way to prevent breast cancer is constant medical supervision. Whenever you suspect a change in your condition, seek specialist advice.