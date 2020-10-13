New Macbook (ARM), by November?

We know that Apple has distanced itself from Intel. The giant will gradually introduce ARM processors for its MACs. This transition will begin in a few weeks.

The announcement was made last June. A 14-year partnership with Intel ended. It was announced that the first Macs with an Apple chip will be available by the end of the year. This commercialization begins a desired rapid transition. It should end within two years.

This change of course enables Apple to offer a common architecture for all products. The work of developers for the entire ecosystem is simplified.

New MacBook Pro and Air

According to a report, the American company will propose the first solution to be a chip resulting from an engraving at 5 nm provided by TSMC. This technology is intended to reduce energy consumption and thus increase the range and at the same time increase performance.

Apple has been working on macOS and some top apps for many months. The goal is to make the changes and tweaks required across the ecosystem to get the most out of these new processors.

Shipping costs are expected with the announcement of the new generation of 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. A special event is planned for next November.