Comedian Tirullipa is diagnosed with Covid-19

(Photo: disclosure)

Brito Silva’s Everson, better known as Tirullipa, 35, has tested positive for Covid-19. The information was confirmed Tuesday (13) by the adviser of the comedian.

“Yesterday (12), before starting the recordings of the film ‘Detective Madeinusa’, in São Paulo, the exam required by the security protocols was repeated to confirm the result and the daily rates were suspended,” said the advise in a press release. .

The staff also informed that the comedian is doing well and is totally asymptomatic. “[Ele] for the next two weeks he will be isolated in a hotel in the city of São Paulo. “On the tapes of” Detective Madeinusa “, the counselor informed that the program will resume after the period when Tirullipa fulfills social isolation.

On social media, Tirullipa posted a video to talk about the diagnosis result. “After seven months of struggling to get rid of this demon, the bastard grabbed me, but he got into the wrong organism, because I’m going to shit him already.”

“This is a warning to everyone, beware. Any concern is small, because the unfortunate coronavirus IS NOT OVER, folks. It’s still going on, yes, and it’s hovering between us, so be careful, warn- you! #Usemascara, ”the artist wrote on his Instagram profile. “God is with you and with me too. I’m fine and I’m asymptomatic thank God.”