Automotive Headliner Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2025

Automotive Headliner Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Automotive Headliner Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%, between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Headliner Market:

Grupo Antolin-Irausa

A. (Spain)

Motus Integrated Technologies (US)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

Kasai North America Inc. (US)

International Automotive Components Group SA (Luxembourg)

Howa Co. Ltd. (Japan)

UGN Inc. (US)

SA Automotive (US)

Hayashi Telempu Corporation (Japan)

Freudenberg Performance Materials (France)

Inteva Products

LLC (US)

IMR-Industrial esud Spa (Italy)

Rising demand and the subsequent increase in sales of passenger vehicles, increasingly stringent emission regulations with increased set limits in fuel efficiency regulations by different governments, and enhanced safety regulations have together shifted the focus of OEMs and automotive headliner suppliers to reduce the weight and increase safety features in passenger vehicles.

The fabric material segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automotive headliners market.The large market size for this segment is attributed to the requirement of lightweight and environmentally-friendly materials.Foam-backed cloth, cotton-napped cloth, synthetic cloth, and perforated vinyl are the different types of fabrics used in automobile upholstery.

