Agricultural Microbials Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025!!

The Agricultural Microbials Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 14.1%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Agricultural Microbials Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan)

Monsanto Company (US)

Corteva (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Certis USA LLC (US)

Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

Hansen Holdings (Denmark)

Isagro S.p.A (Italy)

UPL Corporation (India)

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC (US

Valent Biosciences LLC (US)

Lallemand Plant Care (Canada)

Agrilife Biosolutions Ltd. (India)

Bioworks, Inc. (US)

Novozymes (US)

Koppert Biological Systems B.V (US)

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc. (US)

Pivot Bio (US)

The bacteria segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, with USD 8.7 billion by 2025. There are around 1,408,525 strains of bacteria successfully registered, and they are the largest class of microorganism strains that have been registered and used for various industrial purposes. Bacterial strains have been most successfully isolated and used for cultivation purposes compared to all the other microorganisms, and form 43.5% of all the microorganisms strains registered globally.

Foliar mode of application is widely used to apply microbials. It is mostly used for many fruit, vegetable,and flower crops. Microbials can be foliar applied as liquid or suspensions to crops. Soluble suspensions of microbials are useful in foliar spray and are lower in cost as compared to synthetic fertilizers.

