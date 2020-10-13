Latest Microfluidics Market Report– Future Demand, Regional Development and Manufacturers Analysis (2020-2025)

Microfluidics Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Microfluidics Market size is projected to reach USD 44.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 15.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Microfluidics Market:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad LaboratoriesInc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Fluidigm Microfluidics (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Fluigent SA (France)

Idex Corporation (US)

Camozzi Automation Spa Societa Unipersonale (Italy)

Gems Sensors and Control (US)

Aignep S.P.A. (Italy)

SMC Corporation (Japan)

Dolomite Microfluidics (UK)

Cellix Ltd. (Ireland)

Elveflow (France)

Microfluidic ChipShop (Germany)

Micronit Microtechnologies (Netherlands)

MicroLiquid (Spain)

Based on the application, the in-vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the microfluidics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing integration of microfluidics with laboratory analytical instruments, growing need for portable diagnostic equipment, and increasing demand for point-of-care testing.

Based on end-users, the hospitals & diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the microfluidics market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of microfluidic-based diagnostic devices, increasing adoption of microfluidics for the rapid diagnosis of various chronic diseases, technological advancements, and the inherent advantages of microfluidics.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

