The sea anemone, which looks like an underwater plant, but actually belongs to the animal kingdom, reacts particularly to the abundance of food: it forms new tentacles.

A 6 millimeter long Nematostella vectensis / Smithsonian Environmental Research



The researchers made this discovery by growing 1,100 star anemones (Nematostella vectensis) in the laboratory for six months (the month (Du Latin mensis “month” and earlier plural “menstruation”) is an arbitrary period.) And by controlling the amount ( The amount is an umbrella term in metrology (number, amount); scalar, vector, number of objects or in any other way, to name the …) of available shrimp. If the anemones were well fed, a new pair appeared in three to four days (A sentence E is supposed to be a pair if it is formed from two different elements a and b, and it is then written 🙂 of tentacles (The day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights in which the …). This was also the case when they could not be reproduced. On the contrary, while on a diet, anemones no longer developed new limbs.

The scientists also established the order and location of appearance of the tentacles on the body of the anemones. In adulthood, their number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Reaches between 16 and 24 and these members allow them to catch food and measure the pulse (Le pulse) is perception of blood flow, which is pulsed from the heart by palpation of an artery.) Its environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the amount of natural and man-made elements in which the bleeding takes place in human life. With current environmental problems, the The term environment tends to include …). This last function is especially important as these animals are pinned down. And some species of anemones can live for more than 60 years.

Anemones are therefore one of the few animals that can develop new limbs even in adulthood. However, it is the first time that we observe that abundance of food affects this “creation”.

