$ 46.4 Billion Worth “Managed Security Services Market”, Led by IBM, NTT Data, Secure works, DXC Technology, BT Security and Others.

Managed Security Services Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Managed Security Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 31.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 46.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR )of 8.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- IBM (US), AT&T (Texas), NTT Data (Japan), Secure works (US), DXC Technology (US), BT Security (UK), Atos (France), Infosys (India), Verizon (US), Cognizant (US), Cipher Security (US), Wipro (India), Accenture (Ireland), Optiv Security (US), Trustwave (US), The Herjavec Group (Canada), Capgemini (France), Century Link Managed Security Services (US), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), and Nuspire (US).

MSS are proactive security measures tailored according to the need and ever-evolving security landscape of organizations. These services include continuous monitoring and analysis, advanced technology, network assessment, and application and security specialists to advice stakeholders in organizations.

The Banking, Financial, Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to dominate the MSS market with the largest market size, while the healthcare vertical is the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period. MSS are expected to help the BFSI vertical in keeping the confidentiality of sensitive data, which will, in turn, help in maintaining the overall security posture.

