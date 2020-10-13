At a CAGR of 5.3% | Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Worth $2.4 billion by 2025

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Key Players- National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), Ametek (US), Teledyne (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), HBM (Germany), Tektronix (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Emerson Electric (US), GE (US), Honeywell (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Omron (Japan), Macrodyne (US), Dewetron (Austria), Campbell Scientific (US), Data Translation (US), Dewesoft (Slovenia), Hioki (Japan), Astronova (US), Sefram Instruments (France), Graphtec (Japan), and IMC (Germany).

DAQ hardware is an interface between the signal and a PC, which could be in the form of modules that can be connected to the computer’s ports or cards connected to slots. DAQ hardware uses the signal conditioning process, wherein analog data is converted into digital data with sensors and other tools. Hardware can be connected to the computer through a communication interface, such as a PCI or USB, or can be directly installed in the motherboard.

Field DAQ includes rugged devices that allow taking accurate measurements as close to the sensors as possible, even under a full range of environmental conditions. It is used to record data such as strain, force, displacement, acceleration, pressure, temperature, speed, and noise. These data sets help in deciding the test criteria for laboratory conditions.

