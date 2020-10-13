Latest Condensing Unit Market Report by Top Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Incremental Revenue , Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

Condensing Unit Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Condensing Unit Market is projected to grow from USD 23.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 35.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Condensing Unit Market:

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Carrier Global Corporation (US)

Danfoss (Denmark)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Heatcraft Refrigeration Products LLC (US)

Voltas Limited (India)

BITZER SE (Germany)

ADVANSOR A/S (Denmark)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (US)

Officine Mario Dorin S.p.A. (Italy)

SCM Frigo S.p.A. (Italy)

By type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. Also, the air-cooled condensing unit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air-cooled condensing units are easy to install and require low maintenance, whereas water-cooled condensing units have a longer life and higher energy efficiency as compared to air-cooled condensing units.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope Of The Study

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Primary And Secondary Research

2.2.2 Market Size Estimation: By Application

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

….more

