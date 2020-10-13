International

After thrombosis, Raniel begins physiotherapy at CT do Santos

Forward Raniel is back in Santos. This Tuesday (13), the player went to CT Rei Pelé for the first time after being released from Albert Einstein hospital last Thursday after recovering from a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg.

Raniel did physiotherapy work at CT do Santos and posted images of the activity on his Instagram profile, celebrating his return. “May God always come guide my steps. How nice to be back!” Wrote in the publication, the attacker, who in September had contracted the coronavirus.

Raniel during a game between Santos and Vasco in September (Photo: RICHARD CALLIS / FOTOARENA / ESTADÃO CONTTEÚDO)

Initially admitted to Goiânia on October 3, on the eve of the 3-2 triumph over Goiás, for the Brazilian championship, Raniel was transferred to the São Paulo hospital on the 4th. And he had to undergo surgery in order to drain the ‘hematoma. in the right calf, a problem caused by thrombosis. After resting for a few days, recovering, he was released from the hospital.

The physiotherapy job is the first step in making Raniel available again to train Cuca. Once you are fully recovered, after all, you will need to regain your fitness. But there is still no prediction of when this might happen

Hired by Santos at the start of the year, as part of a negotiation involving the permanent move of Vitor Bueno to São Paulo, Raniel has modest numbers for the club. There are two goals scored in 14 games played, nine as a starter.

