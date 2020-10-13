When installing Windows 10, Microsoft introduces elements of Windows 10X

Microsoft is constantly making changes and innovations to Windows 10. The environment is evolving into a modern approach. The giant is also working on the installation part to make the process easier and more natural.

We have already spoken of a new experience from OOBE. Profiles are introduced to simplify configuration and adapt the operating system to specific uses.

Microsoft introduces usage profiles when installing Windows 10

In reality, after new indiscretions, the novelties don’t stop there. Much more can be expected in the near future.

Windows 10 for a Windows 10X installation

The idea is to bring the Windows 10X experience. This operating system is a modern version for dual-screen devices, but not only. It is said that devices with a screen will also be affected in the coming months.

Until then, Windows 10 should be enriched with a new configuration screen. It’s part of the latest preview version from Microsoft. A completely new design is introduced.

It is interesting to note that this novelty was not announced by Microsoft. It is not part of the contents of the release note. It is likely that the giant will formalize it when the next preview version is released. However, we don’t have a date.

The Windows 10X OOBE comes to the desktop! Here’s a video of it in action in build 20231. pic.twitter.com/jZXVZT62qj

– Yellowfin (@thebookisclosed) October 8, 2020

Also note that it is still difficult to say that there will be general public outreach. Why ? The new features of the Windows Insider Program don’t necessarily find their way to a consumer version of Windows 10. The best example is the Sets feature, which introduces a tab system. A reversal occurred after several developments.

The modern approach to Windows 10X is appreciated by many Windows 10 fans. Microsoft has been asked about it many times. Perhaps this explains this discreet change.