Alignment to the hundredth of a millimeter

ATLAS ‘internal tracker can measure the position of charged particles with an accuracy of better than a hundredth of a millimeter. For this purpose, the alignment of the detector must be carried out with greater or equal accuracy.

The most central layer of the internal ATLAS tracker: the pixel sub-detector. (Image: CERN)



Precision is critical to the success of an experiment. But how to follow the trajectory (The trajectory is the line described by any point of a moving object and especially its center of gravity.) A particle at the detector (A detector is a technical device (instrument, substance, matter) which State changes in the presence of the element or from …) does not stop moving? This is the question that had to be resolved for the internal tracker of the ATLAS experiment during the second operating period of the LHC (2015-2018).

ATLAS ‘internal tracker is at the heart of the experiment and can measure the position of charged particles with an accuracy of more than a hundredth of a millimeter. For this purpose, the alignment of the detector must be carried out with at least the same accuracy. In a recent article, ATLAS physicists describe the complex solutions they developed (graphy) to ensure the precision of the experiment.

The tracker, object (In general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space that has a function …) 2 m high (The height has several meanings that follow the approaching surface.) and 6 m long (The length of an object is the distance between its two most distant ends. If the object is thread-like or spike-like, its length is completely developed to that of the object.), consists of three sub-detectors, the silicon pixels (silicon is a chemical element of the crystal log family, symbol Si and atomic number 14) with high granularity, silicon ribbons and straws comprise. When the charged particles pass the detector, they leave a trail (TRACE is a NASA space telescope that is used to study the connection between the small magnetic field of …), which consists of small energy deposits (In the The Energy of Common Sense refers to anything that enables a job to be carried out, to generate heat, light, to generate movement.) in each sub-detector, which then makes it possible to restore its trajectory.

However, these detectors are far from being stationary. In high-intensity collisions that occur in the LHC, they can move due to temperature fluctuations (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life, this refers to …) or change in the intensity of the magnetic field (in physics, the magnetic field (or the magnetic induction or the magnetic flux density) is a quantity determined by the data of an intensity and …). ATLAS scientists found that parts of the detector showed evidence of short movements. When the electronic chips of the sub-detectors record data (in information technology (IT)), data is a basic description of a thing, business transaction or event that is coded frequently, etc.) – up to 100,000 times per second (Seconde is the feminine of the adjective second, which comes immediately after the first or is added to something identical. The second is a unit of time. The second …) – You have to use a certain achievement (The word achievement is used in several areas with a special meaning used 🙂 electric, which leads to a temperature rise in the middle of the ATLAS detector.

Pixel sub-detector verticality during a single LHC cycle of operation. The dotted blue line represents the average position. Instantaneous luminosity (luminosity refers to the characteristics of what emits or reflects light.) Appears in green (green is a complementary color that corresponds to light with a wavelength between 490 and 570 nm. The eye Humans have a receiver called M-cone whose bandwidth is focused …). (Image: ATLAS Collaboration / CERN)



This effect is particularly pronounced in the slice that is closest to the heart of the tracker, ie in the pixel sub-detector. Excess heat (In common parlance, the words heat and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: what heat!) Causes boiling (boiling is the formation of bubbles during a violent change of a body from the liquid state to the steam state. This phenomenon is a Evaporation.) Of the fluid (A fluid is a perfectly deformable material medium. We group under this name gases, which are the example of compressible liquids, and liquids, which are …) the cooling of the pixels, resulting in a rapid change in their mass (The term mass denotes two quantities tied to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and the other the body’s contribution to gravity …). The pixel (the pixel, often abbreviated to px, is a unit of area used to measure a digital image. Its name comes from the phrase …) moves significantly during the first hour (the hour is a unit of measurement the word denotes also the size itself, the moment (the “hour it is”), y …) of acquisition (in general, acquisition is the act that consists in obtaining information or in order to obtain a good.) of Data until the point in time when thermal equilibrium (thermal is the science that deals with the generation of energy, the use of energy to generate heat or cold and …) between the sub-detector and the cooling system is reached As the intensity of the collision decreases, so does the heat dissipation. The pixel cooling fluid then returns to its liquid form (The liquid phase is a state of matter. In this form, matter is easily deformable but difficult to compress.), Which increases the total mass of the sub-detector and causes a slow displacement (In geometry, there is a displacement a resemblance that maintains the distances and orientated angles.In psychoanalysis, displacement is a defense mechanism that moves value and ultimately direction In … in the opposite direction.

To solve this problem, ATLAS physicists had to develop a new automated alignment system for the internal tracker. This dynamic alignment (The word “dynamic” is often used to denote or qualify what relates to movement. It can be used as 🙂 updates itself during each operating cycle of the LHC and corrects the data recorded by ATLAS accordingly . In the first hour, new alignment constants are calculated every 20 minutes (main form of a document: law: one minute is the original of a file. Geological mapping; field minute …) data acquisition, then every 100 minutes.

This innovative alignment technique has allowed the physicists at ATLAS to continue to record data with unmatched accuracy (the whole, understood as a collection of what often exists, is often interpreted as the world or universe.) All over the world. second operating period. The physicists are now preparing the internal tracker for the next stage: the third operation of the LHC, which is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!