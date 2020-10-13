Carmen denies taking Flordelis electronic peg

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Supreme Federal Court, refused the habeas corpus in which the federal deputy Flordelis (PSD-RJ) requested the suspension of the precautionary measures imposed on him by the judge of the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói – electronic surveillance and night collection at home. The congressman is named by the attorney general of Rio de Janeiro as responsible for the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo.

In the request addressed to the Supreme, the defense of Flordelis claimed “ the illegality and the disproportionality ” in the decision in the first degree which decreed the precautionary measures vis-à-vis the deputy, “ because it would be the first and the the only member of Congress to be constrained and limited in his freedom to come and go ”. In addition, lawyers for Flordelis argued that the parliamentarian “never showed any tendency or willingness to escape or evade investigation into the truth”.

However, during the analysis of the case, Cármen Lúcia considered that there was no information in the file on any questioning of the judicial order before the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ -RJ), nor an indication that the court in Rio de Janeiro had ruled on the issues. organized in habeas corpus filed by the Supreme Court.

In this sense, the magistrate considered: “According to what is in the file, this request is wrongly used as a substitute for appeal. If this habeas were upheld, the Supreme Court would act as a review body for first degree judicial decisions by reason of the function performed. “

Flordelis (Photo: Reproduction / SBT)

According to the rapporteur, the Supreme Court does not have the competence to analyze habeas corpus, considering that, despite its competence as a prerogative of office, the deputy is tried in first instance, the facts not being linked to the mandate.

In addition, Cármen Lúcia held that there was no “flagrant unlawful coercion” for the granting of habeas corpus of office.

<< The decision of the public prosecutor's office is based on superficial facts demonstrating the insufficiency of the precautionary measures previously imposed on the patient, being duly justified, by reasonable elements adapted to the exceptional gravity of the crimes under investigation (homicide consummated triple qualified, attempted homicide doubly qualified), use of an ideologically false document, criminal association) and in the face of denunciations of attempted intimidation by one of the prosecution witnesses by the accused Flordelis dos Santos de Souza ", he recorded.

The minister also stressed that the precautionary measures set against Flordelis “ neither hinder nor prevent the exercise of the parliamentary mandate, especially since it was defined by the court of first degree that acts related to legislative functions to be developed by Flordelis are excluded ”.