Firefox 81.0 has a new, more colorful theme, improved compatibility with PDF forms, and support for auto-filling in credit card information

Mozilla announced the availability of Firefox 81.0, which includes several new features. While previous versions focused on adding privacy and developer-centric features, version 81 is primarily concerned with improving the elements of Firefox’s user interface and browser user experience. .

For example, Mozilla explains that you can now pause and play audio or video in Firefox right from your keyboard or headset, so you can easily access your media in Firefox. Another Firefox tab, another program, or even when your computer is locked.

In addition to the standard themes (dark and light), Firefox is introducing the Alpenglow theme with this version: a colored surface for buttons, menus and windows. You can update your Firefox themes in Preferences or Preferences. To enable Alpenglow, users can go to Tools -> Add-Ons -> Themes.

Firefox and PDF

In addition, Firefox 81 ships with another major user interface change. Mozilla added support for AcroForm [Acrobat Form Technology / PDF] The PDF reader integrated in Firefox. While PDF files support interactive form fields, Firefox 81 allows users to fill out, print and save PDF forms right in their browser without the need for a separate PDF application. Note that this feature (fill out, print and save supported PDF forms) will be available shortly.

Firefox includes a built-in PDF viewer that allows you to view most PDF files found on the web without using an external application (the exception is PDF files with an incorrectly set MIME type). The integrated PDF viewer is activated by default. If you click on a link to a PDF file or open a PDF file in the download area, it will be rendered by the integrated PDF viewer.

Fill out the forms in the PDF viewer (function available in Firefox 81).

Some PDF files contain interactive fields that are filled with data (such as forms). If you use the built-in Firefox PDF viewer, you can fill in text fields, check boxes and radio buttons, etc. After entering information in these fields, you can save the file in order to have the full version on your computer.

These are the functions of the PDF viewer toolbar:

Show page thumbnails or document bookmarks The leftmost button opens a page area with thumbnails of the document pages. Some documents also have bookmarks that can be viewed, making it easier to navigate a long document. Navigate Use the up and down arrows to move forward or backward one page at a time, or to enter the page number you want to go to directly Change the size of the document Use the + and – keys to enlarge or reduce the document, or choose a zoom setting from the drop-down menu. Presentation Mode or Full Screen Click the Presentation Mode button to authorize the PDF file to be displayed on the full screen. Press the chap button to exit full screen mode. Print Click the printer button to open the print settings dialog. Download Click the Download button to save the PDF file to your computer, or open PDF files with viewable software. Copy Current View Right-click the Current View button to open the document in another tab or window.

In addition, Firefox 81 includes another major change to the user interface, namely a new skin for the browser’s built-in PDF viewer.

Firefox can now automatically save, manage, and populate credit card information for you

For users in the US and Canada, Firefox can now automatically save, manage, and populate credit card information for you, making shopping in Firefox even more convenient. To ensure the smoothest possible experience, this system is being rolled out to users gradually. With Firefox you can therefore automatically enter your credit card information saved in web forms (e.g. when you order something online). As a precaution, your CVV number is not registered. You can also protect your credit card details with a password for an additional level of protection.

For additional protection, you can choose to require authentication before automatically entering your credit card information. This requires your operating system password (or authentication with your fingerprint, face, or voice if either method is active). Usually this is the password you use to unlock your computer. Please note that this is not your Firefox account password.

Users in Austria, Belgium and Switzerland using the German version of Firefox will now see Pocket Recommendations in their new tab with some of the best stories on the web. In addition to the new Firefox tab, Pocket is also available as an app for iOS and Android.

Troubleshooting

This version contains bug fixes.

The browser’s native HTML5 audio / video controls have received several important accessibility fixes:

Audio / video controls remain accessible to screen readers even if they are temporarily hidden. Streamed audio / video and total time are now accessible to screen readers where they weren’t before. Non-tags are now tags that make them identifiable to screen readers. Screen readers no longer intrusively report progress information unless requested by the user.

The picture-in-picture mode has also been improved with a new iconography. Firefox now supports opening files with the extensions .xml, .svg, and .webp directly. and, in turn, the favorites toolbar is automatically displayed when the favorites are imported into the browser.

Download Firefox

Source: Release Note

