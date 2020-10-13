After André do Rap, other prisoners for trafficking request their release from the Supreme Court – selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – At least two prisoners for international drug trafficking have already asked the Supreme Court to extend the effects of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello’s decision that allowed the release of André do Rap, who was considered the one of the leaders of the CCP criminal faction.

One of them is Márcio Henrique Garcia Santos, arrested in 2016 and sentenced to 33 years in prison for international drug trafficking. The request is from the 7th, five days after the Minister authorized the release of André do Rap.

The other request was made by Gilcimar de Abreu, 35, arrested at Penitentiary 2 in Mirandópolis (SP). In his petition to Mello, Abreu’s lawyer Ronilce Maciel de Oliveira states that his client “is in the same situation as the patient André Oliveira Macedo”, André do Rap.

André’s defense argument, taken up by Gilcimar’s lawyers, is that they have not had their preventive detention renewed within the maximum period of 90 days provided for by the anti-crime law. In 2014, Abreu was sentenced to 12 years in prison, a sentence that fell to 8 years and 2 months in a first closed regime. Like André, he remained at large throughout the process. Marco Aurélio Mello has no deadline to decide on Gilcimar’s request.

André do Rap, like André de Oliveira Macedo, 43, is considered one of the main drug traffickers in the country, responsible for international drug trafficking within the CCP (First Command of the Capital).

The trafficker had been in prison since the end of 2019 and had a habeas corpus granted by Minister Marco Aurélio Mello because he was without a final conviction, exceeding the time limit provided for by Brazilian law. With the decision, André do Rap came out on Saturday (10).

To the authorities, the CCP chief informed an address in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, where he said he could be found if further contact was needed. According to the government, however, the criminal was followed to Paraná, where he boarded a plane.

After the release of André do Rap, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, suspended the decision of Marco Aurélio and ordered the criminal to immediately return to the Presidente Venceslau penitentiary, inside São Paulo, which did not did not take place.

The trafficker then became a fugitive and is the target of a task force in the state of São Paulo announced by João Doria.

Doria said in an interview with Bandeirantes radio that the criminal has now left the country. “Now the São Paulo police are mobilized to find André do Rap, who is now out of Brazil, of course. He did not go to Guarujá, as he promised the judge. He went to Maringá, from Maringá he took a plane with the liberation permit, with the habeas corpus of Minister Marco Aurélio, and now he is already in Bolivia or Paraguay. He is a fugitive from the police, ”said the governor in an interview with presenter José Luiz Datena on Bandeirantes radio.