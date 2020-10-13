Windows 10 and the October 2020 Patch Tuesday, it’s time to prepare

Microsoft will be rolling out new Windows 10 cumulative updates within a few hours. This is the giant monthly maintenance known as Patch Tuesday. All versions of the operating system are affected.

Patch Tuesday mainly focuses on security. The patches target the operating system, its functions and native applications. They take the form of so-called “cumulative” updates. Installing the latest version is a guarantee that the PC will be fully updated. For example, if the updates for September have not been installed, they will be updated when the computer is updated to coincide with this patch Tuesday. Each cumulative update includes all previously released improvements. On this topic, Microsoft adds

“With Windows 10, quality updates are cumulative. Installing the latest update will ensure that you get any previous updates that you may have missed. We used this model to reduce ecosystem fragmentation and keep IT administrators and end users safe. “”

However, one of the problems is the size of this content. Over time, it becomes more important what it takes to download time.

Redmond specified

“When a new Windows 10 feature update is released, the first cumulative update is typically between 100 and 200 MB. In all versions of Windows 10, cumulative updates grow as components, and additional functionality is added, reducing the size to 1 to 1.2 GB. This usually happens within the first 6 to 8 months after a feature update is released. “”

Various types of cumulative updates have occurred in trying to resolve the situation. We have full updates, express updates, and delta updates. The latter, however, have been abandoned as the “Express” versions offer a more efficient approach. It is based on a differential download. This means that only the updates necessary for a specific device are obtained.

Windows 10 and Patch Tuesday

To get back to Patch Tuesday in October 2020, the content will be offered for manual download through Windows Update and WSUS services or even Microsoft Update Catalog. If all versions of Windows 10 are affected, only the latest versions of the Home and Pro editions will be updated. Otherwise you will either need an Education or an Enterprise Edition or are part of the LTSC branch.

As I said, Patch Tuesday is all about security. The content will fix bugs discovered in the operating system, its components, or its software. This means that it is recommended that you update your computer as soon as possible. However, it is not that simple to use.

We advise you to be careful. History shows that this maintenance can pose more or less important problems. So it is advisable to wait a little to make sure everything is working properly. Then a backup is a simple gesture to quickly undo in the event of an error.