International

Fitness model found dead in hotel room

rej October 13, 2020

Michel was 27 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Fitness model Michel Santos, 27, was found dead in a hotel room in downtown São Paulo on Friday (9).

According to UOL, the hotel management contacted the police, who found the young man’s body in an advanced state of decomposition. The place was very messy.

Also according to UOL, the case was registered in the 4th Police District (Consolação) as a presumed death and is the subject of a police investigation.

The model had more than 270,000 social media followers, who mourned the death in the comments of the posts. “I can’t believe you’ve been gone until now,” wrote one.

rej

Related Articles

October 9, 2020
1

Singer Vanusa leaves hospital after 32 days in hospital

October 5, 2020
8

Buildtech Textiles Market To 2027 Industry Insights, Outlook and Forecast | DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, SKAPS Industries, Toray Industries, SRF Limited

October 9, 2020
1

Impact of Covid-19 on Women Sportswear Market has Huge Growth in Industry | GAP, Hanesbrands, Mizuno Corporation, Adidas, ASICS Corporation, etc

October 7, 2020
23

Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems

Close