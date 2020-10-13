Fitness model found dead in hotel room

Michel was 27 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Fitness model Michel Santos, 27, was found dead in a hotel room in downtown São Paulo on Friday (9).

According to UOL, the hotel management contacted the police, who found the young man’s body in an advanced state of decomposition. The place was very messy.

Also according to UOL, the case was registered in the 4th Police District (Consolação) as a presumed death and is the subject of a police investigation.

The model had more than 270,000 social media followers, who mourned the death in the comments of the posts. “I can’t believe you’ve been gone until now,” wrote one.