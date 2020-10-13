📰 A breakthrough in understanding the natural control mechanisms of HIV infection

HIV Another step has been taken to understand the mechanisms of HIV control that allow some people to control infections without treatment.

A research team led by Dr. Asier Sáez-Cirión (Institut Pasteur) and Dr. Bruno Vaslin (IDMIT *, CEA-Inserm-Université Paris (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the region) Île-de-France. This city was built on a loop of the Seine in the center of the Parisian basin between the confluences the Marne and …) Saclay) and observed for the first time that the activity (The term activity can denote an antiviral profession.) From CD8 + T lymphocytes from “controller” macaques that are infected with the virus ( A virus is a biological unit that a host cell needs, the components of which are used for reproduction. Viruses exist. In an extracellular form or …) of monkey immunodeficiency (equivalent of HIV for primates (primates (from the Latin primas, atis means “the one who takes first place”) means an order within placental mammals. Clade includes monkeys – including humans – as well as a few …) non-humans), which initially in the first e.g. white weeks of infection were limited then increase. One explanation would be the early development of highly efficient CD8 + storage T lymphocytes.

This study, supported by the ANRS, the MSDAvenir Foundation, and the ANR’s Investissement d’Avenir program, was published in Cell Reports on September 22, 2020.

HIV controllers are the few people found to be able to control the infection without treatment. Previous studies have shown the central role of CD8 + T lymphocytes (LTCD8 +) – which quickly recognize and eliminate cells infected with HIV – in this phenomenon. It has been observed that during phase the controller individuals owned LTCD8 + with a different molecular program than the non-controller (the word phase can have multiple meanings, it is used in different fields and mainly in physics 🙂 chronic infection.

To determine what happens during the acute phase of infection, the Pasteur team (The Pasteur Institute is a private, non-profit French foundation dedicated to the study of biology). Microorganisms, diseases and vaccines. It is therefore named after Louis Pasteur, …) and her colleagues at IDMIT, the universities of Paris and Paul Sabatier of Toulouse from the medical faculty (medicine) (from the Latin medicus, “that heals”) is science and practice (Art), which studies the organization of the body …) by Cardiff and the AP-HP used a specific model of macaques that were infected with the simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), some of which naturally became control subjects and others progress to AIDS. For the first time they were able to follow from the first days (the day or the day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights when the rays …) Depending on the infection, the events that have resulted in control (or not) (the word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for investigation, verification and control.), observed the virus and the differences that characterize the virus. LTCD8 + control animals.

While SIV virus-specific LTCD8 + is produced in large quantities (quantity is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity); scalar, vector, number of objects or some other way of denoting the value d ‘a …) within 15 days after infection in all subjects, their ability to eliminate SIV infected CD4 T lymphocytes remains limited. However, the researchers observed that the antiviral activity of LTCD8 + gradually increased over the following weeks, but only in certain individuals – those who later become the controllers. Thus your LTCD8 + succeeds in gradually reducing the viraemia and in establishing permanent control of the SIV infection without antiretroviral treatment. The researchers were able to determine that it took two to three months (the month (from Latin mensis “month” and earlier in the plural “menstruation”) is any period of time.) For the reaction to mature. LTCD8 + takes place and infection control can be set up for the inspecting persons.

However, in the first two weeks after infection, the ability to control SIV or not is determined. While the LTCD8 + seem to give an instant response from non-controllers, given the continued presence of SIV, they get exhausted. In contrast, the control animals develop CD8 + storage T cells that are able to regenerate new cells in the face of repeated stimulation from SIV. The researchers suggest that this difference could be due to relative protection of the nodes, which have fewer infected cells in the controllers for the first few days of infection.

These observations (observation is the action of attentive monitoring of phenomena, without the desire to modify them, using appropriate means of study and investigation. The pleasure obtained explains the very …) fully and consolidating the previous work of the same research team (Scientific Research relates primarily to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. From …). “Our results show that differences between controllers and non-controllers LTCD8 + are detected very early in an acute infection. We are introducing for the first time the concept of the maturation of antiviral potential (An antiviral refers to a molecule that the cycle of LTCD8 + interferes The replication of one or more viruses makes it possible to slow down a viral infection, but rarely stop it. This is …) the reaction of LTCD8 + during an infection with HIV / SIV “, reports Dr. Caroline Passaes, Engineer (“The basic task of an engineer is to solve problems of a technological nature, which are concrete and often complex, linked to design, …) Research within the HIV inflammation department (Inflammation is a stereotypical immune response of the body to an attack: infection, burn, allergy …) and persistence (persistence (statistics) persistence (computer science) in painting: the persistence of memory (1931) in medicine: persistence resistance of the ductus arteriosus persistence …) at the institute (a Institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such …) Pastor and lead author of the study. This discovery opens important prospects for the development of new ones Vaccine or immunotherapy approaches (immunotherapy is a treatment that results from the administration of Su There are instances that stimulate the body’s immune defenses in order to …) have in view (the sight is the sense that makes it possible to observe and analyze the environment through the reception and interpretation of light radiation.) in order to achieve remission to achieve HIV infection.

Note:

* IDMIT (Infectious Disease Models for Innovative Therapies) is a joint research unit of the CEA, the University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research) and its maintenance and its transmission (studies, etc.) Paris-Saclay , Inserm, the Pasteur Institute, the ANRS and OncoDesign, a company specializing in infectious diseases.

Optimal maturation of the SIV-specific CD8 + T cell response after primary infection is associated with Natural (Natural is a semi-compiled programming language published by the German company Software AG.) Control of SIV: ANRS SIC study, Cell Reports, September 22, 2020

