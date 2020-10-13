13 things your cranky keychain won’t tell you – selections

Everyone, at some point in their life, has needed or will need a keychain. But there are some things that all professional locksmiths have meant but cannot say. Check out 13 of them below and have fun!

Don’t ask for money, I don’t do charity! I’m tired of defaulting with people asking to pay later … I don’t care if it’s late and you haven’t been to the bank.

When someone calls me at 2 a.m. because it has been locked out of the car in front of a bar, I will charge for the service for triple the amount. After all, you shouldn’t even be driving after drinking!

Nothing beats a properly installed lock. But even the best lock in the world won’t prevent theft if you leave it open. So don’t blame me for your mistake.

If there is a window in the door or next to it, the bolts don’t help much. Just break the glass, insert your hand and rotate them. So, genie, lock the door and remove the key from the lock before you go to bed.

Divorce and lockdowns are a challenge. The ex-wife calls and says she’s been locked out; I go, I open the door and I change the lock. Then the husband calls with the same request. I pretend I don’t know anything and do the job again.

It is not only the dealer who can make copies of the car keys. I can also and always charge much less. But it depends on the model.

Does the cleaning lady need a key? Have two locks: one simple and one with a more complex secret. Only give the first key to someone you don’t know well. Use the second on the other days of the week.

Before calling me, try to open the door. I am tired of visiting houses that are already open. Oh, and if you call me, I’ll charge you for the tour anyway!

There’s no point knocking on the door or cursing my mother if the key doesn’t turn. Sometimes the pins get stuck and a little WD-40 or silicone spray can do it.

If it was locked from the outside, just call a keychain and wait! More than once, I came to the site and found that two competitors were already there. We all agreed to leave and abandon the victim.

Don’t ask for discounts on cheap services! As I said in topic 1: I don’t do charity! In more complex services I can even give a discount (but only if I go with your face).

Don’t think my service is easy and anyone curious can solve the problem. I hate it when they try to figure it out on their own and keep making a guess. If you don’t know, shut up and let me do my job!

Test your copy of your key well before you blame me. The problem is often in the secret. Using brute force doesn’t help either.