The Edge browser for Linux will be available in October. Microsoft will start with Ubuntu and Debian distributions and then support Fedora and openSUSE

Microsoft announced last April that the Chromium-based version of its Edge browser for Linux operating systems would be available in October. Edge for Linux will initially be available in the browser’s dev preview channel. That way Linux users can download the preview from the Microsoft Edge Insider website or from their native Linux package manager. Microsoft will start with the Ubuntu and Debian distributions and then support Fedora and openSUSE.

Microsoft is investing more and more in the Linux community. The company announced the arrival of Edge Chromium on Linux in October. Of course, it is primarily aimed at developers, but this is evidence of the company’s growing desire to make reliable tools available to the Linux community. In fact, Microsoft Edge introduced Chromium for Windows 7, 8, and 10, as well as for macOS in January 2020. Edge has since grown in popularity and has been installed by hundreds of millions of people, according to a company spokesperson.

According to Net Applications, a web analytics company, the browser has beaten several competitors and is now the second most popular desktop browser after Chrome. In January, Microsoft announced that it had designed Edge as a browser for businesses. So the October launch of Edge on Linux not only aims to increase the browser’s market share, it also represents the company’s efforts to enable business customers to deploy a single browser for a variety of devices. Devices for employees.

We are excited about the customer interest we’ve received since we first formulated our vision to bring Edge to Linux, said Kyle Pflug, Edge Program Supervisor at Microsoft. We have received feedback from business customers looking to deploy a single browser solution in their organization, regardless of platform, and we are happy to offer a quote to those who need a solution for Linux. Edge would also be a safer Google Chrome alternative for businesses.

Liat Ben-Zur, vice president of Microsoft’s Modern Life & Devices division, said an independent study by NSS Labs found that Edge is more secure than Google Chrome for businesses running Windows 10. However, Google Chrome has done a much larger market share: around 65% worldwide after one measure, 2.3% for Edge. Microsoft also announced today that its developers have placed more than 3,700 bids for the Chromium project to date, more than the 3,000 the company announced in May.

Some of that work focused on touchscreen support, but the team also contributed areas like accessibility, developer tools, and browser basics. In addition to offering Edge on Linux, the company announced that it has expanded its developer toolkit to include WebView 2 and the Visual Studio Code 1.0 extension. According to Ben-Zur, WebView2 is decoupled from certain Windows versions and enables full web functionality in Windows applications.

The Visual Studio Code 1.0 extension (available in VS Studio extended store) enables developers to be transparent about switching contexts. Both tools will be available in the coming months, according to Ben-Zur. In addition, Microsoft announced the addition of a new Edge feature. The company said IT pros could now fall back on an earlier version of Edge. She explained what this feature is about because sometimes new versions break things.

This is mainly motivated by the fact that in remote work environments any limit is amplified. With so many remote workers, Microsoft wants to provide a way for professionals to minimize disruption and fix the problem, he said. There’s no official release date for Edge on Linux, but Microsoft will meet developers in October.

Source: Microsoft

