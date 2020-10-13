International

Consult the list of those selected to obtain a driving license for free

October 13, 2020

The State Department of Traffic of Espírito Santo (Detran-ES) published this Tuesday (13) the list of people selected in the second phase of the CNH Social program, which guarantees a free driver’s license for elected officials .

In this phase of the program, 4,500 vacancies were made available to applicants from all parts of the state.

The candidates for the first qualification were selected in categories A (motorcycle) or B (car). Also qualified drivers who want to change the category to D (van, minibus and bus) or E (truck and trailer), as well as adding A or B.

Check the list here

