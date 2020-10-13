Shadow Rock 3 White, Be Quiet offers the white-black duo

Be Quiet announces a white version of its Shadow Rock 3, the Shadow Rock 3 White. The machine is equipped with an asymmetrical architecture and positioned as a cooler for the currently most popular processors.

Instead of the silver / black tandem of the original version, this Shadow Rock 3 wears a white and black dress.

We find a similar cooling performance as the original silver version. The heat dissipation is 190W. Note that the white color of the heat pipes and heat sink is obtained by electrophoresis.

Shadow Rock 3 White, details

The equipment consists of five 6 mm heat pipes that are in direct contact with the processor. They transport heat to a variety of aluminum fins. The air passage is entrusted to a 120 mm PWM fan Shadow Wings 2. At full speed, the turbine runs at 1600 rpm.

The asymmetrical design moves the heat sink into the housing extraction area, which frees up access to the memory module slots. The trick enables the use of memory modules that are equipped with an imposing heat sink or LED lighting.

This Shadow Rock 3 White is compatible with Intel 1200 and 115X sockets and AMD AM4 solutions. Availability is planned for October 27 at the recommended retail price of € 59.90.