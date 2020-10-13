The United States has the first confirmed case of re-infection with Covid-19 – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – American scientists have published the first confirmed case of re-infection with Covid-19 in the United States.

The case study was published Monday evening (12) in the scientific journal The Lancet. The case took place in the state of Nevada and was investigated by researchers at the University of Nevada, the Institute of Personalized Medicine, and the Public Health Laboratory.

In addition to Nevada, other cases of Sars-CoV-2 reinfection have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Belgium and Ecuador. A fifth case, still without formal confirmation, has been reported in the Netherlands.

To confirm the reinfection, the scientists sequenced the genetic material of Sars-CoV-2 taken from the same individual in each of the infections and saw that it was a different strain.

The patient, a 25-year-old man, exhibited flu-like symptoms consistent with the disease – throat and headache, cough – in late March and was confirmed by Covid-19 through the RT-PCR test in April. The test is considered a gold standard to check if the person is infected.

A further examination carried out on May 9 confirmed the end of the infection. On May 26, another RT-PCR test was performed to verify that the virus was no longer in her body and that the result was negative.

The patient, however, returned to show symptoms on May 31 and went to the hospital with fever, diarrhea, nausea, and cough. After a chest x-ray analysis, the patient was released home. Five days later, the man again sought medical help, this time for hypoxia (shortness of breath), and was referred to the emergency room.

The second infection, confirmed by another RT-PCR test on June 5, was much more violent, with hospitalization, need for oxygen support and lung damage. The patient recovered on June 6. On the same date, a serological examination confirmed the presence of anti-Sars-CoV-2 IgM and IgG antibodies.

With the two swab samples (that swab used in testing) in hand, called A and B, the researchers sequenced the genetic material of the virus. Both viruses come from the same strain, called clade 20C, which matches almost all viruses isolated in the state of Nevada.

By comparing the samples with others from the 20C clade and with a sequence from Wuhan – “zero” sequence – the researchers obtained an evolutionary tree of the samples and saw that, although they come from the same clade, they present numerous genetic differences.

Among the differences were at least four distinct mutations in the sequence of sample A versus B and seven mutations in the sequence of sample B versus A.

In other words, viruses can be classified as two different strains based on these changes in your viral RNA sequence.

The researchers say that other possible hypotheses, like the virus A of the first infection, remained latent in the human body for 48 days and mutated or even co-infected with the two different strains, with one infection at a time, are unlikely.

In the first hypothesis, of the evolution of the virus in the organism, this would imply a rate of viral mutation almost four times higher than that found in nature, which is very improbable, estimate the authors.

“The presence of the four mutations between samples A and B is extremely relevant, which, if they occurred in the same virus, would constitute a type of mutation. [chamado reversão] related to the ancestral genotype, something with such remote chances as to be non-existent. “

If the human had been infected with both viruses at the same time and each had excelled at a different time of illness, this would imply that in the first infection, virus A caused the symptoms and was detected by the test RT-PCR, but the B virus would have remained latent. In the second infection, the reverse would have occurred. Again, the authors argue that this is a very unlikely event.

Thus, the most plausible hypothesis, in which the authors believe, is that of reinfection by two distinct strains. The second infection, more severe and leading to hospitalization of the patient, may be the result of a higher viral load or a strain of greater virulence.

The study has certain limitations, such as the fact that the man did not undergo a serological test after the first infection. Thus, it is not possible to know if he has developed antibodies against the virus after the first contagion.

After the second infection, the serological test performed was that of the pharmaceutical company Roche, which is very effective, reducing the chances of a false positive.

However, this test assesses the total amounts of antibodies, and it is not possible to know whether the antibodies neutralize – they bind to the Spike’s protein S, or peak, of the virus, preventing them from entering cells – or are generic for all the structure of the virus.

As the durability of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in the body is still unknown and some studies indicate that it can last up to three months, it is not possible to know whether the patient was protected or not from the. virus.

This will be an important question that researchers will need to answer in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine: does the immune response induced after coronavirus infection guarantee protection or does it simply reduce the severity of the clinical state of the disease? ?

Judging from the confirmed case in the United States and a second case in Ecuador, where both patients had more severe conditions during the second contagion, it is not yet possible to know whether this immune response – when it is present – can protect the organism.

According to the authors, the second infection occurred at the same time as the infection of a person living in the same house as the patient, and there is no information about the patient taking immunosuppressive drugs or being immunosuppressed. Analysis of the viral RNA of the other resident is underway and may provide new information on the case.

The authors conclude that the difficulties of monitoring and detecting suspected cases may still interfere with the diagnosis and the discovery of re-infections.

“It is crucial to note that the frequency of occurrence of re-infections is not defined by one or two case studies: this event may be rare. Lack of genomic sequencing of positive cases in the United States and around the world limits the surveillance needed to find these cases. “