📰 Soft mechanochemistry in a 3D elastomer

Soft mechanochemistry, directly inspired by nature, aims to develop systems that can convert a mechanical force into a reversible physico-chemical reaction. Researchers from ILM (CNRS / Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1), CMC (CNRS / Université de Strasbourg), an INSERM unit and ICS (CNRS / INSA Strasbourg / Université de Strasbourg) have developed (graphic) a 3D elastomer based on this Principle. This work, published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, paves the way for the design of innovative materials (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects.) Whose certain properties could be controlled by an easy route.

Chemically connecting molecules with axial chirality to a network (A computer network is a series of devices that are interconnected to exchange information. In analogy to a network (a network is a …), the 3D elastomer allows the control of many reversible conformations ( In chemistry, the conformation of a molecule is the spatial arrangement of the atoms that make it up. Molecules in which atoms are chemically linked in the same way, but in which the arrangement …) and properties by simply stretching the material (a Material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape into objects. It is therefore a basic material …) © Julien Kelber and Loïc Jierry



Soft mechanochemistry, which is still in its infancy, aims to reproduce the reversible and energy-efficient mechanically induced processes of living systems at the origin of touch, for example (touch, also called tact or tactics, is one of the five senses of humans or animals that are essential for survival and the development of living beings, the exploration, recognition, discovery of the environment, …), the perception of movement or even blood clotting are essential. The secret of these processes lies in changes in molecular conformations under the action of a force (The word force can denote a mechanical force over things and metaphorically also a willpower or a moral virtue.) Mechanics (In common parlance, mechanics is the domain of machines, motors , Vehicles, organs (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons, …), in short, of everything that produces or transmits a movement, …). Applied to non-biological systems, this principle should enable the development of new intelligent materials whose properties such as color (color is the subjective perception that the eye has of one or more frequencies of light waves, with a certain amplitude (s).), a chiroptic activity (the term activity can refer to a profession) or even a chemical reactivity would change under the action of an external mechanical force. For example, imagine an aviation color (aviation is the science and technology used to build and operate an aircraft in the Earth’s atmosphere.) This would change color if microcracks appeared on the surface. Cabin (The cabin is the longitudinal reinforcement piece that is attached to the bottom of a ship. The cabin is that part of the fuselage of an aircraft that consists of …) an aircraft (an aircraft according to the official definition of The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO ) is an aircraft that is heavier than air and powered by a motor unit (a machine without a motor is called …) or a catalytic membrane works differently depending on whether you stretch it or not.

Institute researchers (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics …) Light (light is the whole electromagnetic waves that are used for visible to the human eye, ie in wavelengths from 380 nm (violet) to 780 nm (red). Light is …) Matter (Matter is the substance that connects every body with a tangible reality. Its three most common States are the solid state, the liquid state, …) (CNRS / Université Lyon 1) from the chemistry laboratory (chemistry is a natural science) divided into different subject areas such as physics and biology, with which it shares common or narrow areas of investigation. Complexes Matter (CNRS / University of Strasbourg), an INSERM unit and the The Charles Sadron Institute (CNRS / INSA Strasbourg / University of Strasbourg) illustrates this concept de r soft mechanochemistry in a very simple 3D material: an elastomer in which there are chemically linked molecules with axial chirality, i.e. molecules whose conformation is around (Around is the name of the bird nomenclature in French (update) indicates 31 species of birds, which either …) are asymmetrical on one axis and whose resulting properties are strongly influenced by the angles of the substituents around this axis. 1,1′-bi-2-naphthol (BINOL), which is commonly used as a ligand in catalysis (catalysis is the action of a substance called a catalyst on a chemical conversion to modify its rate of reaction … ) with transition metals is a chiral organic molecule (A molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and which most …) Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry that deals with the description and study of a large class of carbon-based molecules: organic compounds.) whose “shape” resembles that of a butterfly. Its catalytic effect as well as its optical properties depend directly on the assumed conformation.

By binding (a binding agent is a liquid product that agglomerates solid particles in the form of powder. In the field of painting, the pigment of a paint can adhere to …) this molecule to the polymer network (A-polymer) (etymology: from the Greek pollus, several and meros, part) is a system that consists of a series of macromolecules of the same chemical nature. The terms …) of a deformable elastic material, PDMS, show the researchers that it is possible to reversibly and continuously deform the conformation of BINOL depending on the degree (the word degree has several meanings, it is used in the following areas in particular used 🙂 the stretch applied to the material. The study of this mechanotransduction is established and quantified using simple and efficient spectroscopic measurements of optical birefringence and dichroisms that are correlated with molecular dynamic calculations (A molecular dynamic simulation consists of calculating the evolution of a particle system when these simulations serve as structural and dynamic models. ..). This work, published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, shows the strong potential of soft mechanochemistry for the development of new materials whose catalytic or chiroptical activity or state could be modulated for applications as molecular switches. .

Reference:

Julien B. KELBER, Amina BENSALAH-LEDOUX, Sarah ZAHOUANI, Bruno BAGUENARD, Pierre SCHAAF, Alain CHAUMONT, Stéphan GUY and Loïc Jierry / 08/2020.

https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202010604

Contacts:

– Loïc Jierry – Lecturer, Charles Sadron Institute, University of Strasbourg (The University of Strasbourg (UDS) is a French university in Strasbourg, Alsace, which dates back to the creation of the Jean Sturm High School in 1538, which became a university Royal in 1621. She has …) – loic.jierry at ics-cnrs.unistra.fr

– Stéphanie Younès – Communication Manager (communication affects both humans (intra-psychological, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (intra- or intercommunication …) – CNRS Chemical Institute (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known under the Acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) – inc.communication at cnrs.fr.

– Anne-Valérie Ruzette – Research Associate (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who dedicates himself to the study of a field using rigorous and scientific methods.) Communication – CNRS Institute of Chemistry – anne-valerie.ruzette at cnrs.fr.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!